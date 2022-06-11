If your goal this summer is to slim down and get fit, we’ve got just the sportswear for you. From light, breathable T-shirts to sweat-proof shorts and comfortable hoodies, all of these items are heavily discounted right now on Amazon. So, focus on a much healthier future for you, and begin by dressing the part, for a confidence boost! Get these products delivered to you as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime .

1. Under Armour Men's UA Tech 2.0 Tank Tanks

Heading to the gym this week? Try these tanks, which are made from smooth, fast-drying fabrics that wick sweat and dry rapidly. With dropped armholes for extra mobility and range of motion, these tanks are the ideal workout wear for lifting weights at the gym, or powerful cardio.

2. Nike Pro 365 Women’s Tights, Black

These Nike leggings wrap you in the softest fabric that moves with your body as you lunge, squat or stretch. Made from at least 50 per cent recycled polyester fibres, they’re with you all the way through your toughest workouts.

3. Under Armour Men’s Launch 2-in-1 Shorts

A great pair of shorts to have in your workout wardrobe, these Under Armour 2-in-1 shorts have an ultra-light, stretch-woven outer fabric, and built-in compression shorts. They provide coverage and support, and even have a powermesh phone pocket for your valuables.

4. Puma Women's Modern Sports T-Shirt

Need a sports hoodie that won’t make you break into a sweat? Puma’s dryCELL technology ensures its fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, keeping you cool and comfortable. With a classic fit, and a side slit on the hem for freedom of movement, it’s the perfect hoodie to see you to your sport.

5. Nike Men’s M Nk Dry Hbr Short 2.0 Sport Shorts

Combining breathable technology with lightweight fabric, these Nike shorts are designed in a cut just above the knee. They offer ventilation and freedom of movement, whether you’re using them to play a basketball game or to work out.

6. adidas Women's High Rise 3/4 Sports Tights

Created with adidas’ AeroReady moisture-absorbing technology, this high-rise pair of tights is great for the gym, yoga or outdoor activities. Unlike many other tights, the pair has one back pocket – hurray! – and is made of recycled materials.

7. Under Armour Men's Tech Short Sleeve Polo

Take your best shot in this ultra-soft, cooling golf polo by Under Armour. Made of 100 per cent polyester, the T-shirt is designed to be light and breathable for golfers on a hot summer's day. The brand's specially engineered Tech fabric keeps perspiration out and dries moisture quickly, so say goodbye to sweat patches under the sun. Since it's a great fit, the polo tee also works well as part of your casual wardrobe.

8. Nike Women's Swoosh Futura Bra

Off for your morning run? Layer your top with Nike's Swoosh Futura sports bra for the ultimate support. For all your medium-impact activities, this sportswear will see you from gym training to cycling. If you prefer a padded fit, your order comes with a one-piece removable pad that stays in place and doesn't fold over. But the best part is Nike's Dri-FIT technology built into the material, which wicks sweat to keep you dry during workouts.

9. Speedo Kids Boomstar Splice Leg Suit

Don't forget to check out the sports collection for kids. Perfect for a pool day, this Speedo leg suit for girls aged six to seven has a higher percentage of chlorine resistance, which means the swimwear fabric will last longer. It even offers sun protection of UPF 40+ to keep your child safe from ultraviolet rays and is designed to allow the full range of swimming strokes. While you're at it, browse our list of kiddie pools and summer toys for endless holiday fun with the kids.

10. Skechers Go Walk Joy Women’s Walking Shoe

Put a spring in your step as you reach your fitness goals this summer. Skechers’ Go Walk shoes have high-rebound cushioned insoles, with moisture-wicking lining, ensuring your feet are dry and protected as you work up a sweat. Lightweight and breathable, these shoes are perfect for your daily walks. We rated it as the best walking shoes for 2022, but you can check out others on our list.

11. adidas Men’s Runfalcon 2.0 Running Shoes

We rated Adidas’ Runfalcon 2.0 shoes as the best running shoes of 2022 and they’re available right now at a great discount! With a supportive, no-sew heel and a mesh upper component, this pair of shoes provides all-day comfort for people with an active lifestyle.

12. Under Armour Women's Charged Breathe TR 3 Shoe

These shock-absorbing trainers by Under Armour keep you light on your feet at the gym. Perfectly suitable for all types of fitness classes, the women's UA Charged Breathe TR 3 training shoes give you lateral support, unlike running shoes, where sideways movement is rare. A full rubber outsole keeps your stance from sliding and a breathable mesh upper provides the ultimate comfort. Our listing of the best sports shoes for women is also worth checking out.

13. adidas Ownthegame 2.0 Men's Shoe

Among discounted sports shoes, you can also find a pair made for your favourite game. Slam dunk like a pro in adidas' Ownthegame 2.0 basketball shoes, which are also partly stitched with recycled plastic for the eco-conscious player on the court. It has a mesh upper that allows sufficient air circulation inside the shoe and Lightmotion cushioning in the sole to absorb all impact. For more options, have a look at our picks of the best sports shoes for men.