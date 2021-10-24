For great flavour and a successful barbecue cookout, make sure you have all the right tools. Image Credit: Unsplash/Zac Cain

Who doesn’t love a perfectly charred burger imbued with the smokiness of the grill? The weather is getting better every day and it’s a great time for a barbecue in your backyard or at the park. Mark it on the calendar and invite all your friends to join you at the grill for a delicious lunch. But before that, equip yourself with the right tools to ensure your BBQ is the talk of the town. Get many of these items as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime delivery.

1. Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal BBQ Grill

What’s a barbecue party without a charcoal grill? The Royal Gourmet Charcoal BBQ Grill is ideal for large groups, and can be used when you go camping or even in your own backyard. This grill has a 368 square inch primary cooking area, along with a 106 square inch warming rack as a secondary cooking space. The grill has a built-in thermometer and damper for temperature control. Its porcelain-enameled cooking grates ensure even heat distribution and a charcoal access door allows you to add coals or stoke fire with ease. The draw-out ashtray at the bottom is easy to clean. As for food preparation, you can easily serve around 10 people at once.

2. Barbecue skewers (12 pieces)

These stainless-steel skewers are around 12 inches long and come with a wooden handle that protects your hands from the heat. The roasting fork on the tip of the skewer has a needle tip design and is convenient for skewering your meat, chicken, and veggies. The skewers are easy to carry, clean, and take outdoors for your next family BBQ party. Turn eco-friendly with reusable skewers that conform with food safety standards.

3. Stainless-steel BBQ Grill Tool Set (5 pieces)

Get organised, with this professional barbecue tool kit that contains 5 pieces of stainless-steel equipment that you need for grilling. These barbecue tools also have a loop for hanging when not in use. The tools come in a portable weatherproof bag that is lightweight and can be easily stored. All barbecue tools are sturdy and dishwasher-safe. There is a 7% discount on the BBQ Grill Tool Set.

4. BBQ Gloves

These specially designed gloves have long cuffs to protect your forearm and wrist when you are barbecuing. The gloves are made of heat-resistant aramid fabric so they will not catch fire or melt when exposed to an open flame. The gloves can resist heat up to 800°C. They are also made of slip-resistant silicone and are comfortable and safe. Ideal for both men and women, these gloves can be washed in the washing machine.

5. SKEIDO Reusable Non-Stick BBQ Grill Mat Pad (5 pieces)

The SKEIDO Grill Mat Pad is a staple for all your barbecue sessions. Use these mats to prevent oil from spilling or overflowing to the bottom of the charcoal grill. This pack of 5 non-stick grill mats is reusable and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. The non-stick property of the grill mats ensures the surface is smooth, and does not stick to any food particles. You can easily clean various kinds of stains from oil and dirt, and use it repeatedly.

6. GreenBio BBQ Premium Charcoal Briquettes

For years, BBQ enthusiasts have preferred charcoal grills over gas grills as it renders an authentic, smoky flavour to their barbecues. Charcoal is made by slowly burning wood without much exposure to oxygen, so that it turns into carbon. People like to cook with charcoal because it burns better than wood and produces less smoke. There are many different kinds of charcoal to choose from and your decision could affect the taste of your grilled food. Use these GreenBio BBQ Premium Charcoal Briquettes for grilling and barbecuing and get a restaurant-style flavour at home. This 10kg box of charcoal is three times more economical than regular charcoal, as it burns for six hours straight and produces less ash, no odour, or dust.

7. Inkbird WiFi Grill Thermometer

The Inkbird Grill thermometer is ideal to check the temperature of meat and assess if it is perfectly cooked or not. You can connect the thermometer to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and check temperatures via an app on your phone. This wireless thermometer can be calibrated to a preferred temperature range, from 0℃ to 300℃. It also has a 2000mAh lithium rechargeable battery, with a battery life that lasts up to 26 hours when fully charged. The digital thermometer has a count-down timer, which is very convenient if you would like to check the temperature regularly while cooking. For safety reasons, the IBBQ-4T thermometer supports high and low alarms and will trigger your phone alarm when your desired temperature is reached. It’s currently available with a 35% discount.