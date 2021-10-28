We spend a third of our lives sleeping so it's important to invest in a great mattress

A well-rested body and mind is more productive and efficient all day long, and the best way to guarantee that is with the right mattress. Image Credit: Unsplash/Vladislav Muslakov

Sound sleep on a comfortable mattress is the best way to get ample rest and feel rejuvenated. But if you are under the impression that quality mattresses are expensive, our curated list will prove you wrong. We did our research and came up with a list of affordable mattresses available on Amazon that will meet all your requirements. Get these mattresses for your king or queen-sized bed frames and experience a five-star level of sleep every night. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get free one-day delivery on the first mattress in our list.

1. Deep Sleep King Size Mattress

Who is it for?

Perfect for your child’s room as a trundle bed. For adults, it is the ideal mattress for your master bedroom to get a good night’s sleep.

What’s the best part?

The mattress is soft and provides strong support, thanks to its foam comfort layer and froth cushioning. Its firmness offers comfort for the spine and back, and helps prevent backaches, ensuring you can change positions with ease. The ergonomic sleeping pad adjusts to your body shape to offer ideal help.

Bonus: Available with a 10% discount from Citibank

Dimensions: ‎200 x 180 x 18 cm

2. Pan Emirates Bonnell Spring Mattress

Who is it for?

If you would like your guests to experience luxurious sleep when they visit, buy this mattress for your guest room.

What’s the best part?

The cushy mattress comes with Bonnell spring construction that provides comfort and support for the body. The mattress is made of durable materials and has quilted foam layers that are perfect to relax on and feel rested.

Bonus: Available with a 10% discount from Citibank

Dimensions: ‎‎200 x 120 x 20 cm

3. Galaxy Design Medical King Size Mattress

Who is it for?

For anyone with back problems, this mattress is specifically designed to provide steady support and relieve pressure points in the body.

What’s the best part?

This ultra-flexible orthopaedic mattress has medium firmness and adapts to your body shape without allowing you to sink into it. The mattress has thick padding and a knitted, quilted fabric that provides a soft, comfortable surface to sleep on. It is sensitive to body temperatures and allows free airflow inside the foam layer to prevent any rebound pressure from accumulating in your back.

Bonus: Available with a 10% discount from Citibank

Dimensions: ‎190 x 180 x 15 cm

4. Comfopedic Ortho Medical Mattress

Who is it for?

For back-sleepers and anyone who experiences pain in their neck and spine, trust this mattress to relieve you of all your pains.

What’s the best part?

This mattress is recommended by orthopaedists, as it is extra firm and great for back support. It allows your spine to retain its natural S-shape curve and corrects your posture while you sleep. The mattress is made of satin fabric and has a foam core that helps you get the rest you deserve.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

The Comfopedic Ortho Medical Mattress is heavy and has no handles, so you will need some help to move it into your desired location.

Warranty: 5-year warranty offered by the manufacturer

Bonus: Available with a 10% discount from Citibank

Dimensions: ‎180 x 200 x 12 cm

5. Zero-G Montana Mattress

Who is it for?

If you’re a light sleeper, this mattress will be the best investment you make this year. And if you often wake to your partner’s twisting and turning at night, this mattress provides a great buffer that will prevent movement from bothering you anymore.

What’s the best part?

The Montana mattress has pocketed springs that reduce disturbances and absorb movement. The mattress has foam encased edge support that offers a comfortable sitting edge, prevents roll-out, and allows for an extended sleep surface. Further, the high-density foam is great to relieve pressure in the spinal cord and align your body posture. It comes in two colours: beige and white.

Warranty: 10-years warranty

Bonus: Available with a 10% discount from Citibank

Dimensions: ‎190 x 160 x 24 cm