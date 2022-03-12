It’s Apple picking season!
By that, we mean the many ambitious products the company announced this week, in Apple’s first launch event of 2022.
Soon, you can avail yourself an updated iPhone SE, an upgraded iPad Air, a high-performance Mac Studio, and the Mac Studio Display. Watch this space for more information on pre-ordering those products from Amazon.
Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now also come in green finishes – alpine green for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Pre-order the green line below:
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apart from the new colour, there are no other changes – the phones are the same as the models Apple launched in September last year.
The iPhone 13 is also available in starlight, midnight, blue, pink and Product Red, while the iPhone 13 Pro comes in silver, graphite, gold and blue. Check out all other iPhone 13 options, and review the phone's features and specifications.
The company also released a host of other products in September 2021 including the new Apple Watch Series 7, along with the MacBook Pro and new AirPods.
What’s next for Apple? Stay tuned and let’s find out together.
