By that, we mean the many ambitious products the company announced this week, in Apple’s first launch event of 2022. The company announced an updated iPhone SE, an upgraded iPad Air, a high-performance Mac Studio, and the Mac Studio Display.

Here's what you can buy on Amazon right now and have it delivered to you by tomorrow through Amazon Prime's free one-day delivery:

iPhone SE (upgraded)

Pros

Fastest performance for the price

Great picture quality

Durable design

Compact, can be used with one hand

Cons

Small display with big bezels

No ‘night mode’ for camera

It might look familiar, and it should – Apple has upgraded their iPhone SE, building modern facilities into its classic design. At an affordable price, you get the same A15 Bionic processor and 5G connectivity as is available in the iPhone 13. Apple also promises two extra hours of battery life (compared to the previous iPhone SE), along with a more durable design. There is no Face ID, but this phone sees the return of the familiar Home button, with Touch ID for quick unlocking. It’s an extremely powerful, capable phone, at a stellar price.

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now also come in green finishes – alpine green for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Apart from the new colour, there are no other changes – the phones are the same as the models Apple launched in September last year. Starting today, you can buy the green line below:

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 is also available in starlight, midnight, blue, pink and Product Red, while the iPhone 13 Pro comes in silver, graphite, gold and blue. Check out all other iPhone 13 options, and review the phone's features and specifications.

New iPad Air

Pros

Fast M1 processor

Front camera has Zooming Centre Stage support

All-day battery life

Cons

Front camera position is still arguably strange

Lowest-price model has only 64GB storage

Touch ID may not be as convenient as Face ID

The revamped iPad Air is Apple’s mid-range tablet, offering key features like a USB-C port and Touch ID. Importantly, the fifth-generation model now features an M1 chip that brings it closer in processing speeds to the iPad Pro. It also features a 10.9-inch, edge-to-edge display, which works great when you’re watching videos, and using its new stereo speakers (which work in landscape mode). The Air is still compatible with all the same cases, keyboard and stylus accessories as before.

The company also released a host of other products in September 2021 including the new Apple Watch Series 7, along with the MacBook Pro and new AirPods.

What’s next for Apple? Stay tuned and let’s find out together.