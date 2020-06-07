Timed to coincide with World Environment Day on June 5, the new system is aimed at boosting Bentley’s focus on water usage reduction that started 20 years ago. Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley ostensibly has its sights set on becoming the world’s most sustainable luxury automotive manufacturer. Not only in terms of alternate fuel options or emissions reduction, but also in terms of streamlining resources at the manufacturing level. To this end, the British luxury marque has installed an advanced rainwater harvesting system at its headquarters and production facility in Crewe, England.

Timed to coincide with World Environment Day on June 5, the new system is aimed at boosting Bentley’s focus on water usage reduction that started 20 years ago. The carmaker says it has reduced the amount of water used per car by 89 per cent in that time.

Bentley’s rainwater harvesting system consists of one water capture tank, located on the Crewe site, and equipped with two integrated filters and pumps, supplying a direct, pressurised supply of water to appliances. With a combined capacity of 20,000 litres, the new system is expected to produce more than 1,800 litres of water on average every day.

