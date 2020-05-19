Watch! This is Hyundai’s vision of a future smart mobility ecosystem

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled a 1:8-scale model of its ‘UAM-PBV-Hub’ smart mobility ecosystem in the lobby of its headquarters in Seoul. After displaying the model there until June 12, it will be taken to key global events to further communicate the brand’s future mobility vision.

The model on display is a miniature of the exhibit shown at CES 2020 earlier this year and includes integration of its Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub (Mobility Transit Base) smart mobility solutions. These three aspects together form Hyundai’s vision of a “dynamic human-centred future cityscape.”

“Hyundai’s UAM Division is leading necessary technological developments and working towards realising the introduction of Urban Air Mobility, which has been people’s dream for decades,” said Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Division. “S-A1 Personal Air Vehicle concept on display shows our dedication to bring forth Urban Air Mobility for the benefit of humanity.”

The miniature model shows the UAM with its rotors tilting, enabling vertical take-off and landing and rotating horizontally for flight. On the ground, PBVs can be seen running on the road, travelling around the Hub, becoming part of the building when connecting to the Hub’s docking station. The Hub is more than just a space that connects UAM and PBVs, it also serves as a new concept for connecting people, reflecting Hyundai’s vision of giving people more quality time.

“For our smart mobility solutions, we considered what truly matters in cities and in people’s lives. UAM, PBV and Hub will revitalize cities by removing urban boundaries, giving people time to pursue their goals, and creating a diverse community,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group during CES earlier this year.

To get a better idea of how the smart mobility ecosystem works, watch the video above.