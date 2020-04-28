If you are in the marker for a new car, you will be pleased to see there are several enticing offers available from most of the major dealerships in the UAE during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Image Credit: Volvo

These are unprecedented times what with our world having been turned upside down due to COVID-19. However, almost all the major automotive brands in the UAE have joined in with the Ramadan spirit of giving and are offering some great deals ranging from deferred payments to three years free service and more to further tempt those in the market for a new vehicle.

We are only in the first week of the Holy Month but there are already some fabulous opportunities out there if you are in the hunt for a new car with exciting proposals from the likes of BMW, Toyota, Chevrolet and others with many making shopping safe and easy via their online services. Here’s a look at what is currently out there…

Fiat

National Auto, the exclusive distributor for Italian car brands, Fiat and Abarth, in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has announced a range of extraordinary offers across select models this Ramadan. The promotion includes the offer to pay the full down payment and a buy-back guarantee after three years for the Fiat 500 Lounge, Fiat 500-Star Hatchback and Convertible, and Fiat 500 Rockstar Hatchback and Convertible models, starting at Dh999 per month.

For customers who are looking for a more exhilarating experience, National Auto is offering to pay the full down payment and a buy-back guarantee after three years for the acclaimed Abarth 595 Competizione Hatchback and Convertible, starting at Dh1,799 per month.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of National Auto said, “National Auto is delighted to offer customers amazing deals this Ramadan to ensure they experience the best that Fiat and Abarth has to offer. As we learn to navigate this uncertain time, we hope we can take the burden off our customers by providing them with generous offers in the spirit of the Holy Month.”

Who could resist those cute looks? If you've always fancied the little Fiat 500, this Ramadan is a great time to treat yourself to one! Image Credit: Fiat

Models available for purchase during the Ramadan offer include the Fiat 500- and 500-Star Convertible models, offering timeless elegance and comfort. Customers looking for more performance can avail offers for the acclaimed Abarth 595 Competizione Hatchback and Convertible which feature a 1.4 T-jet engine, with an output of 180 horses, ideal for customers seeking racing adrenaline, both in terms of performance and technical content. As standard, all variants of the 1.4 T-jet engine are paired with an Abarth robotised sequential gearbox with shift paddles, a Uconnect, high-def 7.0in infotainment system with navigation, and a stirring new Record Monza exhaust which gives out a powerful, and aggressive roar, iconic to the Abarth brand.

Volvo

Trading Enterprises, the exclusive distributor of Volvo vehicles in the UAE, has launched its Ramadan promotion across its product range in the UAE - along with several new e-services to make owning a new car even easier. These include live support, buy online options, online product videos, personalized product videos, car configurator, at home test drive, delivery and collection services, online service appointment booking, with peace of mind interior and exterior vehicle sanitization during all touch points. With this wide range of bespoke services, the UAE is the first market in the Middle East to launch e-commerce for Volvo. Customers can now have the true Volvo experience from the comfort of their home.

The campaign offers customers the perfect opportunity to buy a Volvo vehicle during the Holy month of Ramadan as customers will receive three months deferred payment and three years unlimited kilometre warranty, in addition to up to three years free service and free insurance on selected models. As ever, there are various down payment contribution options available. Customers can also trade-in their existing cars of all makes and models for a brand-new Volvo.

The offer is available across the Volvo XC Range including the XC90, XC60 and XC40 as well as the saloon models of S90 and S60, making it the best time to buy a Volvo. (Prices stated are for entry level models).

XCiting... Volvo has some fine offers during the Holy Month. Image Credit: Volvo

XC Range

The Volvo XC range is designed to fit everyone’s lifestyle. From the visually striking, premium quality seven-seat XC90 SUV, to the commanding presence and Swedish flair of the mid-size XC60 and the small premium XC40 which offers a radically new approach to storage inside the car.

XC40

Customers can drive home the inspiring Volvo XC40 from as little as Dh2,299 per month. Its engine delivers an output of 247 horsepower to press you back into your seat, coming with a host of advanced technology to give you an experience unlike anything else.

XC60

The XC60 offers drivers a suite of advanced features including adaptive cruise control with pilot assist, lane keeping aid, 19in 10-Spoke Black Diamond-cut Alloy Wheel, Bowers & Wilkins speakers, LED headlights with automatic bending, 12.3in Intelligent Driver Information System and foot activated tailgate opening. Its efficient 320-horsepower engine allows you to truly make your journey your own. You could own the dynamic Volvo XC60 from just Dh2,699 per month.

XC90

This Ramadan, experience out-of-this-world driving with the ultimate luxury SUV, shaped by Scandinavian sophistication – the Volvo XC90. Bold yet elegant, it radiates refined strength. Take control with advanced features and an engine that delivers 320 horsepower. This truly exceptional vehicle could be yours from Dh3,449 per month.

S60

Discover the award-winning Volvo S60 and enjoy an immersive experience with advanced features and a 254-horsepower engine that delivers a dynamic performance. The S60 is available in two 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol options - T5 and T4 - both of which are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, providing an outstanding combination of performance and fuel efficiency. This impressive car could be yours from Dh2,599 per month.

S90

This Ramadan, go where only you dare to venture, with the indulgent Volvo S90 which comes with strong design, easy-to-use infotainment and low running costs and environmental impact. Providing calm seclusion, intuitive technology and performance without compromise, the new Volvo S90 is the executive saloon redefined, pampering you with understated luxury. With an engine that propels you forward with 320 horsepower, this extraordinary car could be yours from Dh2,899 per month.

Volvo cars has cemented its position as one of the most respected and recognizable car brands in the world and continue to set new benchmarks in innovation, design, safety and technology.

Chevrolet

During the Holy Month, Chevrolet and its official UAE dealer partners, Al Ghandi Auto and Bin Hamoodah Auto are celebrating with a range of exciting offers on the 2020 line-up. With maximum savings of up to Dh33,000 on the beloved Tahoe, offers are also available on the adventurous Silverado Trail Boss, the fuel-efficient Malibu, the sleek Blazer and the tech-savvy Traverse. For the first time in the region, the spacious all-new 2021 Chevrolet Captiva is available with an attractive finance package.

For customers who would prefer to shop the Ramadan offers from home, Chevrolet and its UAE dealer partners are offering a complete door-to-door service, encompassing everything from test drive to online purchasing and delivery. In compliance with UAE government directives on safety and social distancing, strict hygiene measures and contactless procedures are being followed to ensure the safety of customers and the dealers’ sales and aftersales staff.

“We are celebrating this Ramadan with a range of offers on our 2020 line-up,” said Farah Amhaz, Head of Brand, Chevrolet Middle East. “Demonstrating the breadth of our portfolio, there is an offer for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a SUV for your family, an off-road legend or a tech-savvy and fuel-efficient sedan, you will be able to enjoy savings with Chevrolet this Ramadan. We are also excited to introduce the 2021 Chevrolet Captiva, the all-new seven-seat family SUV with an affordable price tag.”

Want a new family hauler? Then the Chevrolet Traverse would make a very good addition right now... Image Credit: Chevrolet

One of the region’s most popular SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe has become part of the very fabric of the Middle East. Delivering uncompromised performance, maximum cargo and passenger space, and stand-out design, the beloved Tahoe is available with massive savings up to Dh33,000.

Customers can also save up to Dh12,000 on the full-size Traverse, an SUV that blends active and intelligent safety features and thoughtful technologies with bold styling to make every drive safer and more connected.

Over 100 years of truck expertise culminated in the 2020 Silverado Trail Boss, with a trim exclusive to the Middle East. With savings up to Dh20,000, the legendary pick-up is waiting in showrooms for all off-road enthusiasts to take out on their next adventure.

From off-road proficiency to on-road prowess, the sleek and evocative Blazer turns heads wherever it goes. Following design cues from renowned performance models, the Blazer offers savings of up to Dh15,000.

Already saving you time by not having to fill up at the gas station due to its exceptional fuel efficiency, the Malibu now offers customers savings on the wallet with up to Dh10,000 off the tech-savvy midsize sedan.

In addition to Chevrolet’s generous Ramadan offers, the all-new Chevrolet Captiva is now available in showrooms, with an attractive finance package starting from just Dh999 a month. Arriving in the region earlier this month, the Chevrolet Captiva defies expectations of what an SUV should be, building on the brand’s global SUV experience, to deliver a stylish, spacious and smart SUV. Available in both five and seven seats, Chevrolet Captiva is the ideal family SUV.

For more information on the door-to-door service, or on the Ramadan offers, customers can reach out to their nearest dealership.

GMC

GMC Middle East alongside its local partners in the UAE, Al Ghandi Auto and Bin Hamoodah Auto, is gearing up for Ramadan this year with an exciting range of special offers across the brand’s premium vehicles and is offering customers a fully virtual buying experience. It is making this happen through various services, starting with digital communication through a number of messaging, voice calls and video conferencing applications with sales personnel for all customer queries. Customers can also have the vehicle delivered to their home before purchase to gain hands on experience with the vehicle.

To complete the online purchasing experience, customers can utilize GMC’s newly launched platform Shop. Click. Drive. by simply visiting the websites of Al Ghandi Auto and Bin Hamoodah Auto. This online purchasing platform gives a seamless digital car buying experience by enabling financing through GMC’s partner Emirates NBD. At the touch of a button, buyers can have access to multiple options giving them choices when it comes to financing or simply purchasing a vehicle outright.

In addition, the platform offers customers the flexibility of reviewing and adjusting their quote while adding personalization options to truly make the vehicle their own. Adding to the ultimate GMC experience, customers can choose to have their vehicle delivered directly to their homes.

“This Ramadan, we are excited to offer our customers enticing offers across the complete GMC lineup,” said Daniella D’Souza, Head of Brand at GMC Middle East. “However, this year keeping safety front of mind as well as the current restrictions in place we wanted to better support our loyal customers during these uncertain times by offering them the option to purchase their GMC without having to visit a showroom. Our newly launched Shop. Click. Drive. has helped us to realize this vision in addition to the multiple digital touchpoints our dealers now have in place to ensure customers have all the necessary information and support at hand when it comes to buying a car.”

Take your pick... There are lots of great offers from GMC this Ramadan. Image Credit: GMC

As part of GMC’s Ramadan offers in the UAE, buyers of Terrain Denali, Acadia, and Yukon model variants will be able to benefit from trade in packages of up to Dh20,000 when swapping old models and driving away in a brand-new vehicle . In addition, all GMC customers can take advantage of further benefits such as free insurance, up to five years free servicing, up to five years extended warranty, and up to Dh5,000 fuel, making attaining a GMC vehicle even more possible.

When it comes to contemporary styling and easy-to-use technologies, the 2020 GMC Terrain has it all. Packed with more advanced safety technologies than ever before, such as front pedestrian braking and lane change alert with side blind zone alert, the GMC Terrain ensures the highest safety levels for all on-board. Customers can enjoy a range of benefits on this model worth up to Dh14,000 and redeem the trade-in offer reaching up to Dh5,000 on the Terrain Denali only.

Launched in the earlier this year, the new 2020 GMC Acadia is a bold crossover that offers new technologies across the board, GMC’s latest infotainment system along with a fresh look and greater versatility. The entire line-up which includes the SLE, SLT, an all-new AT4 trim and GMC’s flagship Denali are all part of GMC’s Ramadan offers. Whether opting for the five, six or seven seaters option, customers can benefit from an attractive trade in offer of up to Dh12,000, in addition to other benefits covering warranty, service and fuel.

Customers looking to purchase the all-new GMC Sierra will enjoy up to five years warranty amongst other benefits. Available in either crew cab or regular cab body styles, the GMC Sierra model range includes the SLE, SLT, Denali, Elevation and AT4 models. The Sierra Denali is also part of GMC’s up to five years extended service offer. Making a strong statement in design, capability and advanced connectivity, the Sierra pick-up is the ideal choice for customers of all ages looking for a vehicle that suits a variety of driving conditions, from highway cruising to rough terrain reliability, refinement in design and engineering excellence. In addition, the Sierra AT4 also comes with the standard industry-first MultiPro Tailgate — the segment’s most innovative tailgate ever.

Last but not least, GMC is giving a trade-in offer of up to Dh20,000 on its Yukon and Yukon XL, available across all trims. GMC’s Yukon is a family of premium SUVs that excel in performance, safety, comfort, and connectivity. Its magnetic ride control speed-reads the road up to 1,000 times a second, making the car think and respond to road changes faster than ever. With its precision-crafted interior, bold exterior styling, and superior tech features, the GMC Yukon has already established itself as one of the industry’s most popular full-size SUVs.

The GMC Ramadan UAE offers further complement the proactive measures the brand currently has in place for customers. Earlier this month, GMC alongside its trusted partners announced that it will be extending warranties for customers by two months in addition to extending their 24/7 roadside assistance by three months to further improve road safety and reduce vehicle breakdown concerns.

In compliance with the UAE Government’s directives on safety and social distancing, strict hygiene measures and contactless procedures are carefully being followed to ensure the safety of customers and the dealers’ staff.

Cadillac

Al Ghandi Auto, the exclusive distributer of Cadillac in the UAE has unveiled a range of exciting deals across its SUV line-up for customers looking to either buy or lease this Ramadan. The offers provide customers an affordable way to enjoy the range of luxury American cars through a variety of ownership models.

These exclusive offers are available on the all-new 2020 CT5 Saloon and across Cadillac’s 2020 SUV range - XT4, XT5, XT6 and Escalade - with customers benefiting from generous deals including five-year warranty, five-year service, five-year roadside assistance plus a further five-year extended warranty with the benefit of unlimited mileage

Al Ghandi Auto is also offering the option to lease a Cadillac through Yaseer Rent-a-Car, a sister company within the Al Ghandi Auto Group. Customers can avail exclusive deals on the CT5, XT4, XT5, XT6, Escalade and Escalade ESV, including zero down payment and inclusive of insurance, registration, service, warranty and roadside assistance for the duration of the lease period

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto Group said: “Despite the turbulent time we have been facing in recent weeks, the Cadillac brand is proud to embrace the spirit of Ramadan this year by presenting a host of generous offers for our customers. In this holy month, we hope to provide peace of mind by offering them the opportunity to either buy or lease their Cadillac SUV depending on their own personal preference. Always seeking to put the customer first, we are offering a variety of full-time, long-term and short-term ownership models that meet the diverse needs and demands of our customer base.”

Want something a little more fancy? Then why not check out all the offers from Cadillac... Image Credit: Cadillac

Models on offer this Ramadan include the brand’s new luxury saloon, the CT5, its first-ever compact SUV, the XT4 featuring a brand new 2.0L Turbo engine, and the global best-seller, the XT5, as well as Cadillac’s all-new, technology-driven, three-row crossover, the XT6. Furthermore, customers can drive away the legendary Escalade, the benchmark of large, luxury SUVs with its imposing exterior design, plush interior appointments and powerful 6.2-litre V8 engine producing 420 horses and 621Nm of torque.

BMW

AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group brands for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has launched a host of special seasonal packages, which will be available from the 15th April and throughout the holy month of Ramadan and during Eid celebrations.

Prospective clients will be able to enjoy great savings on prices and benefits on some of AGMC’s most popular BMW models. In order to ensure that consumers have the best possible experience, AGMC have developed a range of packages across their collections. Car buyers have expressed a strong desire for having more options, and this year, they can choose the most suitable offer for them.

AGMC’s Premium Class Package includes free insurance and registration on BMW’s range of 2020 vehicles. Models include the 220i Coupe, 530i Saloon and all variants of the 7 Series, X4, X6 and M8.

AGMC has launched a host of special seasonal packages - good news for those interested in buying a BMW... Image Credit: BMW

Customers who opt for AGMC’s Business Class Package can expect a year of complimentary insurance and registration, alongside 0% finance rate for three years on selected 2020 BMW models.

AGMC has also introduced an attractive First-Class Package with up to 20% down payment contribution, in conjunction with one-year free insurance and registration, as well as a BMW Service Inclusive package upgrade for up to six years or 120,000km (whichever comes first) on BMW 520i, BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, X5 and X7. There are also corporate and leasing offers available for customers to choose from.

Selecting the right package has never been easier with the launch of AGMC’s brand digital showroom – www.findyourbmw.ae. This means customers can browse AGMC’s full catalogue of available BMW models online, as well as request for test drives and delivery at their doorstep.

For the first time ever, for this year’s Ramadan offer, AGMC has introduced the protection against involuntary loss of employment for 2 years, when financing cars with BMW Albatha Finance.

Mini

To sweeten this year’s Ramadan, AGMC introduced four packages across the Mini range. AGMC’s Umm Ali Package entails benefits such as four years of 0% finance rate and a year of free insurance and registration on 2020 models, across the range.

The Kunafa Package mirrors the same offers as Umm Ali Package without the first year insurance but with the added benefit of an exclusive Mini Service Inclusive package for either 4 years or 80,000km (whichever comes first) and Mini Repair Inclusive package for 4 years or 200,000km (whichever comes first).

Mini enthusiasts across the country can also take advantage of the Baklava Package which boasts special offers on all Mini models which incorporate a fantastic 0% finance rate for 5 years and one-year free registration.

For the Holy Month, AGMC has introduced four packages across the Mini range. Image Credit: Mini

And the fourth package, which customers will be able to choose from is called Luqaimat Package, and comprises of one-year free insurance and registration and Mini Service Inclusive Plus package, for either 5 years or 100,000km (whichever comes first), and a Mini Repair package for either 5 years or 200,000km (whichever comes first).

Mini will also be offering two exclusive leasing packages across the Mini range with monthly instalments Dh1,495 and including protection against involuntary loss of employment. Consumers will be able to choose a suitable for them leasing tenure, yearly mileage and with or without down payment contract option.

More information on Mini models can be found on AGMC’s recently launched platform. The new site enables customers to browse all available Mini models, reserve, book, make a down-payment or pay in full for the car of their choice, all in the safety and comfort of their own home. They can also apply for finance and submit necessary documentation, all at the click of a button.

Ayhan Olcer, CEO for AGMC, says: “Ramadan is the ideal time of year to offer a wonderful selection of deals, special pricing, benefits and packages on our range of BMW and Mini vehicles. Ramadan is a key period where we tend to see a strong increase in interest and desire of owning a vehicle, therefore we always aim to exceed expectations of both existing and new customers by providing them with industry-leading deals and experiences. The selection of deals on BMW and Mini models means there has never been a better time to own an exciting, luxury car from AGMC.”

Toyota

Buying a new Toyota is more rewarding than ever with a free four-year service contract in addition to home fuelling service for one year, free registration and an Al-Futtaim rewards card for online and offline shopping worth Dh1,500. Furthermore, brand new car buyers can drive away with confidence as each purchase through bank financing is secured by an exclusive Peace of Mind Protection Plan. This insurance policy covers vehicle mortgages against any involuntary job loss and is available for free across all 2020 models.

Want a Land Cruiser? Well, you'll be pleased to know that shopping is made even easier through Al Futtaim Toyota’s online buying experience. Image Credit: Toyota

As for those looking for a used car this Ramadan, Al-Futtaim Toyota is offering a free one year service contract and registration, or discounts worth up to Dh10,000.

Small and Medium Enterprises can also benefit from Al-Futtaim Toyota’s Ramadan offers and limit their business risk with the ultra-affordable Toyota Commercial Lease Program, with durations ranging from 12, 18 and 24 months, and mileages up to 100K. This program gets businesses on the road quickly as it does not require bank approvals, and its all-inclusive monthly payment covers service and maintenance costs, as well as a free replacement car during the service and maintenance time to ensure that your business keeps running.

Car shopping is made even easier through Al Futtaim Toyota’s smooth online buying experience supported by live chat and video product walkarounds. These exciting Ramadan offers are available from 23rd of April until the 31st of May 2020.

Peugeot

This Ramadan, Peugeot in the UAE has announced a range of extraordinary offers across select models. The incredible deals include free servicing for five years or 200,000km, five year warranty or 200,000km, free registration, five year roadside assistance and a Ramadan gift.

To assist customers during current travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines, Peugeot’s newly launched valet program allows customers to test-drive their preferred Peugeot models from home. Peugeot UAE will deliver models to people’s homes to allow them to experience the models before purchase.

Rakesh Nair, Managing Director at Groupe PSA in the GCC, said: “Despite the challenges we have all been facing of late, this Ramadan, customers can avail our amazing deals on Peugeot models from the comfort and safety of their own homes. As Peugeot continues its comeback in the GCC, we are focused on helping customers navigate this different time, and to carry on working towards our goal of being the best high-end generalist automotive brand in the world.’’

Peugeot is also doing its part this Ramadan by offering some fine deals for its models. Image Credit: Peugeot

Models available for purchase during the Ramadan offer include favourites such as the Peugeot 308 hatchback and the 508 fastback premium saloon. Customers can also avail these offers on Peugeot’s stylish and technology driven 3008 and 5008 SUV models. Along with the 3008’s powerful front end and sharp silhouette, drivers can journey in a relaxed fashion thanks to the comfortable interior which boasts built-in massage seats and the innovative i-Cockpit technology. Meanwhile, the 7-seater 5008 boasts generous dimensions giving the feeling of luxury and well-being for all those on board.

Audi

The Ramadan message from Audi Middle East promotes mindful reflection and a positive outlook to ‘Make Space For Future Plans’. The brand with the Four Rings encourages customers to explore the Audi range online during the holy season in order to maintain safety, whilst enjoying the many new vehicles that will be available when driving restrictions are lifted.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East commented “Audi Middle East will celebrate the launches of fourteen new models during 2020, including the recently arrived all-new Q3 Sportback and Q7. Whilst customers might not be able to visit showrooms during the traditionally busy Ramadan period, it is important for us to give them the opportunity to enjoy planning for a future when they can experience driving pleasure once more.” He continued, “As we start the Ramadan season of giving, the health and enjoyment of our customers are our primary concerns. All Audi dealerships are now practicing safety procedures to protect and facilitate customers, staff and suppliers during these challenging times of COVID-19 isolation”.

The all-new Audi Q3 Sportback is now available - check out the dealer websites and e-showrooms for more details. Image Credit: Audi

Those who are looking to purchase a new or pre-approved Audi can browse the range through dealer websites and e-showrooms, where they can make an online enquiry to book a test drive. E-commerce platforms are also now live in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi where payment and registration services are also being digitized to support ease of processing. Cars are also being delivered directly to customer homes upon request. In line with the health and safety directives issued by all countries in the Middle East, all vehicles are fully sanitized before being delivered.

Many Audi Middle East dealerships in the region have launched new customer service initiatives to enable consumers to enjoy the full Audi experience from the safety of their own homes during Ramadan. Online service booking facilities, with free car collection and delivery are available, as well as complimentary sanitization and fumigation facilities.