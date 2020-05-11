Very close call! Bus driver avoids crashing into Volkswagen Golf by mere inches...

If you didn’t know why it was important to remain attentive behind the wheel of your vehicle at all times, then you really should not be on the road in the first place because you’ll very probably cause an accident. And, this video would have ended in tragedy too had it not been for the actions of a quick-thinking bus driver…

It shows the driver of a Volkswagen Golf GTI suddenly hit the brakes while driving on the M40 motorway in the UK and causing the rear wheels to lock up. This sends the silver hatchback into a spin and it stops sideways across two lanes directly in the way of the oncoming bus…

Now, if the bus driver had not been paying attention, he would have definitely T-boned the VW and the consequences could have been catastrophic. Fortunately, he was alert and slammed on the brakes – but it takes what seems like an eternity for the large coach to slow down from 98kph to a complete halt. Thankfully, it did stop in time and a serious collision was avoided by what appears to be mere inches. In the process, the heroic driver would have saved several lives too.

His passengers can be heard clapping and applauding him - and even though this is an old incident, it is still definitely worth sharing.

Remember, drive safely and stay alert at all times…