Maserati has revealed the new engine, dubbed Nettuno, that the brand has built on its own at its Modena factory. The engine will see its first application in the MC20 super sportscar that will make its world premiere in September. Designed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and the workshops on Via Delle Nazioni, Maserati Corse’s historic base, the Nettuno is being developed and built at the Engine Hub at Viale Ciro Menotti.
The engine is part of Maserati’s strategy to build the MC20 as a project that is ‘100 percent Made in Modena’. The engine features a V90° architecture, with a 3.0-litre block with six cylinders and is twin-turbocharged. It also features a dry sump and will deliver 621 horsepower at 7500rpm and 730Nm of torque at 3,000rpm.
Maserati says the engine’s pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs makes it the first engine for a road car that uses this Formula-1 derived technology.
The MC20 super sportscar powered by the new engine will be presented during the “MMXX:The time to be audacious” event which will take place on 9 and 10 September in Modena.