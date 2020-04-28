Nissan plans to cut the number of cars it produces in May in Japan by a massive 78 per cent from last year due to the impact of the coronavirus. Image Credit: Nissan

Nissan has already been troubled with falling sales as global automakers reel from the implications caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Nissan will make 13,400 vehicles in May - but in the same month last year it made nearly 61,000 units.

The cut represents a big hit to Nissan's plant in Kyushu, southern Japan, which the automaker plans to operate on a single shift for much of this month and all of next month.

In June, domestic production will be cut to 33,700 vehicles, a drop from around 63,700 units last year, and down 43 per cent from a previous plan for around 59,300.