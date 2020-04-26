In a move to prevent owners from being unfairly affected due to the chaos caused by COVID-19 all over the world, Aston Martin has announced extensions of new car warranties.
The extension moves the dates of all Aston Matins with warranties expiring from March 14th to June 30.
What’s more, the British luxury carmaker says that even if a car misses its service interval, its warranty will not be voided.
Andy West, director of client services at Aston Martin, said: “For all of us, the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time. While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”
Cars that have been serviced within three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is earlier) of the service interval light illuminating will still remain within warranty.
Earlier this month, a £262 million cash injection from a consortium led by new executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, was completed, providing Aston Martin the funds it needs to put the DBX into production.