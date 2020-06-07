Built on Cadillac’s RWD saloon architecture, the new sports saloon claims to benefit from “near-perfect” weight distribution Image Credit: Supplied

Cadillac has announced the launch of its all-new sports saloon, the CT4, in the Middle East. On sale now at select Cadillac dealerships across the region, the new saloon will be available with two powertrain options. The base model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and good for 237 horsepower and 350Nm of torque, while the top spec Premium Luxury trim gets a 2.7-litre turbo mill with 309 horsepower and 472Nm of torque, with the gearbox being a 10-speed automatic.

Selectable drive modes are standard allowing customers to tweak their vehicle settings for different driving conditions. Image Credit: Supplied

Built on Cadillac’s RWD saloon architecture, the new sports saloon claims to benefit from “near-perfect” weight distribution, which the carmaker says will result in one of the segment’s nimblest, most responsive driving experiences.

Selectable drive modes are standard allowing customers to tweak their vehicle settings for different driving conditions. Apart from Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and Track, the CT4 also gets My Mode, which apparently can alter the calibrations for transmission shifting, suspension, steering and brake feel, front/rear torque split (with AWD), vehicle sound character and other vehicle attributes.

Standard features include full-colour dual-display driver information centre, HD Rear Vision Camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control Image Credit: Supplied

A high-definition, 8-inch touchscreen is the centrepiece of the CT4’s cabin, which boasts premium leather appointments and a host of standard features including full-colour dual-display driver information centre, HD Rear Vision Camera, dual-zone automatic climate control with a humidity sensor, dust/particulate filter and rear-seat vents.