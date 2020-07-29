As part of the special launch offer, those who download and login to the ADNOC Distribution app for the first time will receive 500 bonus points Image Credit: Supplied

Fuel and convenience retailer ADNOC Distribution has announced an enhanced version of its rewards programme. Starting this Eid holiday, customers can now earn loyalty points on every purchase of fuel and non-fuel products as part of ADNOC Rewards.

As part of the special launch offer, those who download and login to the ADNOC Distribution app for the first time will receive 500 bonus points, and all existing ADNOC Wallet users will receive points for all their purchases that they have made through Wallet during the past month.

Additionally, new members will receive a complimentary car interior sanitisation when they complete their first transaction, and all app members, new and existing, can treat themselves to a free McDonald’s Apple Pie with the purchase of selected meal deals when showing the Rewards voucher QR code at any outlet.

Rewards points can be earned for every transaction at ADNOC Distribution fuel stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. The points can then be redeemed for products in Oasis convenience stores as well as on a range of services including car wash and lube change.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: “Eid is a time to celebrate and we believe no better occasion to launch the next phase of ADNOC Rewards. As we begin to get safely back on the road, members will be able to collect points across all their purchases at our fuel stations and retail stores, redeeming them for products and services across our network as well as with our ADNOC Rewards’ partners.”