Video: Electric hypercar with 1,200hp and 8,800Nm tested on track by Valentino Balboni

The electric hypercar scene has been seeing major activity over the past year.  Apart from the newbie, Czinger 21C, which was revealed last week, many high profile models like the Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista, and Aspark Owl have announced extreme performance and output figures. Joining these with similarly outrageous numbers last year was the Drako GTE, an all-electric hypercar built by a Silicon Valley company, Drako Motors.

Last week, the 1,200 horsepower, 8,800Nm, quad motor supercar made its track debut at the Thermal Club Raceway in California. And testing it was none other than the legendary Lamborghini Chief Test Driver, Valentino Balboni.

"My professional life has been all about finding innovative solutions to improve performance and the driver’s feeling from behind the wheel. Now after driving Drako GTE, I have entered a completely new world of incredible power and amazing control,” says Balboni after driving the supercar. “I truly love the way this car feels as it turns in and transitions through the corners - it is something I have not experienced before in a car with these dimensions. I didn’t want to stop, it’s a really compelling and addictive drive," he adds.

You can watch the Drako GTE's track debut on the video above.

