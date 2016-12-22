YouTube star escorted off plane ‘for speaking Arabic’

Kicked out for speaking Arabic?… YouTube vlogger Adam Saleh is making headlines because of a recent video he shared on social media. In the video, Saleh and his friend are being escorted out of a Delta Airlines plane ‘for speaking Arabic’. As a result, the hashtag #BoycottDelta became a top trend on Twitter, but the reactions have not all been in defence of Saleh. The vlogger is known for his prank videos or ‘social experiments’, making people suspect if all of this is merely a publicity stunt.

Facebook

Some social media users pointed that Delta Airlines has a history of removing people from an airplane speaking Arabic, as they did in August. However, many still questioned Saleh’s credibility.

Maryam R. Clarion: “Delta airlines is known to throw out a lot of Muslim passengers whether they speak Arabic or not. This was not the first incident, and I know this wouldn’t be the last.”

Ahmad Shamsi: “Currently looking at the comments and 90% of people would rather take the ‘Delta was racist’ route rather than thinking about both sides. Adam Saleh is a vlogger and prankster who has been causing disturbance in more than one flights, therefore it couldn’t have been that he was kicked off for speaking another language, and instead there must be a secret behind this.”

Mau Ibañez: “Those people attacking him for his ‘social experiments’ should be ashamed of themselves. Just because he vlogs pranks doesn’t make the racism here untrue. Whether it’s a publicity stunt or not, those people right there who got them kicked out are straight up racists.”

James McDaniel: “Please stop spreading hate without investigating the guy. He has zero credibility…”

Twitter

On Twitter, the debate raged on, with some stating that Saleh’s past shouldn’t be used against him.

@Beno_ldn: “Being drunk, abusive and arrogant is not enough to get kicked off a plane. But being smart enough to speak two languages is? #BoycottDelta”

@Communism_Kills: “This guy from the #BoycottDelta video literally makes a career going on places and throwing a scene.”

@TimRunsHisMouth: “Here’s a video of #BoycottDelta ‘hero’ Adam Saleh making a kid cry by ‘prank’, threatening him in a park and calling a man the N-word. #awful”

@smash3rr: “Will never fly [Delta] again! Good job proliferating racism and prejudice and defining it as ‘discomfort’ #BoycottDelta”

@natashakhanxo: “Just because of his past pranks you guys don’t believe him? Why would he lie about something so serious? #BoycottDelta”

@YungNeeno: “Speak your beautiful languages proudly, wear what you want, be unapologetic always. #BoycottDelta”

@Cernovich: “#BoycottDelta hoaxer has a history of hoaxes. Fake news media did zero investigation.”

@youngblackcon: “No one is saying you can’t speak Arabic on a damn plane. They are saying not to act like a stereotype of a bomber on a plane. #BoycottDelta”

@KhaledBeydoun: “What triggers fear on an airplane: Speaking Arabic; wearing Hijab; a beard; wearing a Sikh turban; merely being Muslim #BoycottDelta”

@stillgray: “Pointing out that the pranksters in #BoycottDelta perpetrated a hoax makes you a racist, apparently. Truth is dead.”

@Kevin_Maxwell: “It shouldn’t matter if you’re a YouTube star or prankster, if you’re telling me you’ve been discriminated, then I’m believing you #BoycottDelta”

@Rowayda_love: “Never using Delta. It’s the same Arline who didn’t believe an African American woman was a doctor to save someone else’s life #BoycottDelta”

@Ronjeny: “Bilingual = threat. Coloured skin = threat. Different religion = threat. Basically humanity = threat. #BoycottDelta”