Working mothers raise global citizens

Motherhood can impact your career growth by helping you to reach the pinnacle of success. With the changes in the world, the changes arising in the role of a woman is also evident. Today’s mothers are not just with one criteria in her agenda, she has to have hundreds of hands to optimise the demands of her dependents.

I am a mother of two and do rightly feel that taking up a job and at the same time bringing up children is a difficult venture, however not impossible. Sometimes it does feel like a roller coaster ride where you feel the fun and excitement, but at the end of the day, it is tiring. I recognise so many mothers who work day and night supporting their families and at the same time are catering to the needs of the children. Their children are not deprived, but the ones who not only excel in studies, but also participate in the extracurricular activities of school in order to keep the children busy. Moreover, I do feel that the concept of helicopter parenting is not suitable in today’s world, if we want to see our children independent in thought and action. The term independence does not mean freedom, but also the recognition of responsibility that comes along with it. If your family helps you with everything, then why worry?

The watch word is balancing. We as working mothers should try to take out some time to grow with the psychological needs of our children. Even though one may have a nanny, but do not forget that we need to leave some time to hold their soft gentle hands and be a part of their innocent smiles.

I do believe that a working mother can help in creating responsible global citizens and independent individuals. It depends on how you create your life!

- The reader is a teacher based in Dubai.