We need to put more effort into people

Sometimes you think about things that hurt you as if it was done purposely. Sometimes you keep on beating yourself up for a situation that you wish you could change or do it a much better way. Most of us are having a hard time in some way or another - life, career, love, family or friends. We ask ourselves what we have done? Why are we suffering like this and why are we facing this? Do I deserve all this?

One of the problems these days is that in friendships or any relation, when there is some problem or a little argument that happens, instead of fixing it, the solution most people have is to replace the person. Like there is no other way to solve this and all we need is to find a new one. But, did we ever ask ourselves if we spoke to that person? Did we reach out? Did we evaluate our attitude towards that person? We need to have this scale, we need to see our fault and our own mistakes. Maybe that person did something wrong, but did you ask yourself why they are acting in such a way? We need to take time to understand why and how before simply discarding the people in our lives.

If only we had this mentality, maybe the word ‘forever’ in a relationship would still exist. Maybe instead of replacing someone when a problem arises, you fix it. The more we value and commit to a relationship, the more we are establishing a foundation and the more honest we become.

- The reader is a receptionist based in Dubai.