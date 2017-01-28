Mobile
We embrace these bulls!

‘The bull is their family member, they feed the bull, care for him and they raise him with love and affection’

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Being a UAE resident from Tamil Nadu, India it is my duty and responsibility to explain the facts and details behind the massive demonstration that happened in the state, which commenced spontaneously without any political influence against the ban of bull-taming. I truly believe civilisation is respecting each other’s cultures, traditions and heritage. Nobody has the right to destroy one’s own culture. Widely outside the state, bull-taming is seen as cruelty to animals, but it is not true, it is Tamil Nadu’s culture and tradition. A ban against this sport is a ban on the indigenous cattle.

Bull-taming is part the four-day Pongal festival (harvest festival) celebrated by farmers for thousands of years. The bull is their family member, they feed the bull, care for him and they raise him with love and affection. Why would they hurt him? Behind this sport, there is a big operation of breeding science, which is also being banned.

Ancient Tamil people used this sport to find out the proactive valiant bulls that would be used for mating and these indigenous bulls are the reason for A2 milk productivity. India is one of the largest milk producers in the world. Indigenous cattle breeds produce A2 milk, which many believe is a healthier choice than A1 milk.

Winning in this sport is a glory and the reputation of the animal as well as the farmer who raises him. In the name of animal sport, our ancestors preserved ethnic cattle. More than 1,000 varieties of breeds have been destroyed completely. Now there are only seven kinds of cattle existing in Tamil Nadu. To preserve these cattle, bull-taming must be practised.

Young students and civilians were not ready to lose their identity, so they plunged into action. The demonstrations that happened in Tamil Nadu is a voluntary protest without any political head. People outside the state and so-called animal welfare activists say that the demonstration is a melodramatic protest and call the people barbaric. The protest is from the heart not to lose their identity and it unites everyone from rural to urban. Tamil Nadu people from around the world have shown their support. It is very clear that nobody wants to lose their tradition and identity.

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.

