Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

We don’t understand true love

‘What we do normally, we enter into a relationship under the so-called framework of our comfort and profitability and to confirm this, we say ‘I love you’’

Gulf News
 

True love is when someone becomes more important to you than yourself. It is eternal. Love does not rise, it only falls, and that’s likely why we have the English expression “falling in love”, which is so significant. There cannot be any exchange in true love. It isn’t about loving somebody in exchange for something in return, or for a mutually beneficial scheme. With true love, you are ready to lose something of yourself for the sake of love. Unfortunately, love in general, is understood as just a transaction.

Normally, we enter into a relationship under the so-called framework of our comfort and profitability, and to confirm this, we say ‘I love you’. There are emotional, financial, psychological, physical or social needs. And this so-called love has become a sort of mantra. Of course, there would be some experience of love in a relationship, but that would be with certain limitations and is bound to fall apart, since these are relationships of convenience, expectations and conditions. The moment you have conditional love, it doesn’t amount to true love. Love cannot be between two human beings only. One cannot say ‘I have to fall in love’. It happens and when it does, it comes from within. If you can look at everything lovingly, the whole world becomes beautiful in your experience. You realise love is not something that you do, love is the way you are.

The ancient Greeks called love the madness of deities. Modern psychologists define it as a strong desire for an emotional union with another person. But what, actually, is love? It means so many different things to different people. Songwriters have described it as “whenever you’re near, I hear a symphony.” English playwright William Shakespeare said: “Love is blind and lovers cannot see.” Greek Philosopher Aristotle said: “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” True love doesn’t have a happy ending, because true love never ends.

- The reader is chartered accountant, based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
William Shakespeare
follow this tag on MGNWilliam Shakespeare

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
William Shakespeare
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

#SavetheWhales say Facebook users
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year