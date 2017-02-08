US Senate at the heart of controversy

On Tuesday night, the US Senate voted to bar Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren from speaking on the floor during its confirmation debate over attorney general(AG) nominee Jeff Sessions.

Her offense was that she quoted a letter that Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 opposing Sessions’s nomination for a federal judgeship.

When Warren first spoke against Sessions, Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, warned her that she was breaking the rules. When she continued, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell retaliated by finding her in violation of Senate Rule XIX — which prevents any senator from using “any form of words [to] impute to another Senator … any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.” ‏

Warren tweeted: “I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.”

Senate democrats and others are using the hashtag #LetLizSpeak to show support for Warren.

@SenWarren: “Tonight on the Senate floor, I tried to speak about why @SenatorSessions is totally unfit to serve as Attorney General.” @SenWarren: “I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system.”

@1199SEIU: “WOW @GOP senators silence @SenWarren while she’s trying to read letter from #CorettaScottKing during #BlackHistoryMonth. #LetLizSpeak” @syd1138: “‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ This will be the motto of the revolt, I bet. #LetLizTalk”

@4coloredgyrl: “@SenateMajLdr @SenatorSessions you and Sessions are racist, sexist, obstructionist. We deserve better. #LetLizTalk” @bareosomusic: “How about Republicans provide good arguments for Sessions rather than trying to silence the other side? #LetLizTalk

@giveawaycayax: “Why be more concerned about what someone has to say about Session’s character than Session’s actual character? #LetLizTalk”

@dwillrett: “Thank you Elizabeth Warren. We need more people like you. #LetLizSpeak”

@GeorgeTakei: “The GOP suppressing free speech, silencing Warren tonight for reading Coretta Scott King’s criticism of Sessions. We need to shut down DC.”

US Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote on Tuesday to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary. The Senate was evenly divided over the controversial pick. DeVos’ poor performance in her confirmation hearing marked by her suggestion that a school in Wyoming might want to have guns on premises to protect against grizzly bears, contributed to anger among public school supporters. Critics pointed to DeVos’s lack of experience with public schools and her bankrolling of efforts like school vouchers that could take money from public institutions.

@MrSimmonsSr: “The apoplectic meltdowns across social media over the Betsy DeVos confirmation are evidence of cognitive dissonance, @ScottAdamsSays. Amazing!” @michaelianblack: In fairness, Betsy DeVos is more qualified for her position than the man who nominated her is for his.

@sjrozas: “When you waste resources protesting everything Trump your message gets diluted and a Betsy DeVos gets confirmed. Choose your battles wisely.”

@muses220: “The world saw how unqualified Betsy DeVos is yet Pence gave the deciding vote. Trump and Republicans keep embarrassing the US. #shameonRepublicans”

@Priyargh: “From now on gonna start my CV with “If Betsy DeVos can get the job she wants without knowing anything, why can’t I?”

@divyeshdaswani: “Woke up to news of Betsy DeVos being confirmed... not a good start to the day. #GodBlessAmerica”

@giveawayding: “Having Betsy DaVos manage education is like having someone one year into medical school perform a surgery on you.”

@hhndoll: “Betsy DeVos is like a real life Umbridge..... Need to know what will happen to our schools look at @jk_rowling “The Order of the Phoenix”