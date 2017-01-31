Mobile
Twitterati stand with Sally Yates

Yates hailed as a hero for defending the US Constitution

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

US President Donald Trump on Monday fired Sally Yates, the acting attorney general till January 30, 2017. Her removal from the post came after she ordered Justice Department attorneys not to defend Trump’s controversial immigration orders.   #SallyYates/#ThankyouSally - The hashtag trended across social media platforms as people hailed Yates as a hero and bashed Trump for firing her.

 @emilymeowww: “Praise this lady for standing up to evil, even with these consequences #SallyYates.”  @Mikes_Brother: “Sally Yates.  Betrayed the Administration.

Stood for the Constitution.

Let that sink in.”

@OutAboutInParis: “‘I believe Attorney General or Deputy AG has obligation to follow the law and the Constitution.’ -#SallyYates, American hero fired by Trump.”

@jeneane: “Remember when the white house was celebrated for innovation, diplomacy, and highest regard for the law? All gone in 10 days #SallyYates”

@solomon573: “Sally Yates low key just did a modern day Rosa Parks on the President. #respect”

@urbanfoodfarmer: “@POTUS you have fired Sally Yates for doing her job - that is protecting the constitution and the rule of law. Chaotic start, Captain Chaos!

@MelifLewis: “#SallyYates #Trump #MAGA SallyYates is the kind of person who makes America great. She’s a hero in this sad crisis created by the ManChild.”  @ApoyoYasuni: “#ThankYouSally for your courage in standing up to defend the US Constitution. Trump’s #MuslimBan is unconstitutional.”  @BreeMartino: “#ThankYouSally for being true to your country and your heart. You will be in the history as one of the few in power standing up #NoBanNoWall”

United States
Donald Trump
