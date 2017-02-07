Mobile
Twitterati share photos of Trump in a bathrobe

Photos of Donald Trump in bathrobe appear on social media after Sean Spicer claims the US President does not own one.

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Wondering why your Twitter time line was flooded with old pictures of Donald Trump in bathrobes? The White House went on the offensive after a New York Times report described the chaotic first few weeks for Donald Trump’s presidency. The article focused on many things like Trump’s executive order on immigration. But what seemed to irk Trump administration the most about the report, was the assertion that the president wears a bathrobe.

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, called New York Times, the “epitome of fake news”. He added: “I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn’t wear one.”  Twitter users clearly did not agree. Spicer’s assertion resulted in a flurry of pictures on social media showing the president lounging in white bathrobes.

@jbendery: “Sean Spicer: ‘I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe.’  Let’s see, Google “Trump” “bathrobe”  ... OH MY GOD.”

@Tinaxo77: “Why is there an old weird pic of Donald Trump in a bathrobe on my TL?”  @clephantom: “@realDonaldTrump is probably all wrapped up in his plushy bathrobe watching Apprentice reruns #bathRobegate #DonaldTrump #fakenews”

@therealjames20: “Why is Donald Trump in a bathrobe a story. I could care less what he wears. #BadReporting”

@jbkatz: “The part of the story they are upset about is the bathrobe.”

@jeffchatterton: “When my horoscope said “today you will see 700 pictures of Donald Trump in a bathrobe” I was like, okay Susan Miller calm down.”

 @realDonaldTrump: “The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources!”

 @DavidGMcAfee: “This war with the media can’t last forever, @realDonaldTrump. These are real journalists doing real work... regardless of whether you agree!”  @TheMIXXRadio: “.@realDonaldTrump don’t you have a country to run? Probably a bit more important than obsessing over people who don’t like you.”

@EthanDLawrence: “@realDonaldTrump In short, grow up and accept that people despise you and everything you stand for.”  @bobclendenin: “@realDonaldTrump @nytimes somebody please take this national embarrassment’s phone away.”

