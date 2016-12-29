Trump Posts Twitter Message That Catches Fire

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump Posts Twitter Message That Catches Fire

Trump thanks himself for consumer confidence boost

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Donald Trump on his Twitter page took credit and thanked himself for a surge in a key gauge of consumer confidence.

The United States president-elect wrote on Twitter that The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index had climbed to 113.7 in December. Trump noted that it is the highest the index has climbed in more than 15 years, and adds, “Thanks Donald!”

Within a few hours #ThanksDonald started trending with witty and sarcastic replies.

@MrSpock2016: “I definitely know which people in my neighbourhood are racists now. #ThanksDonald”

@writersutopia: “#ThanksDonald for being living proof that to become president-elect you don’t have to have class, kindness, morals and good spelling.”  @MalyndaHale: “Because of you, I’ve discovered which of my friends were closeted racists before. #ThanksDonald

@mockingjoey: “#ThanksDonald for lying and using fear mongering to get uneducated white people to vote for you. can’t wait for you to let them down!”

@kxngandy: “#ThanksDonald for breaking the myth that racism doesn’t exist anymore.”  @LeahRBoss: “#ThanksDonald for almost two months of hysterical liberal meltdowns. It’s been glorious indeed.”

@MarkEllis14: “#Thanksdonald not paying taxes, cheating on your wife, stiffing contactors, paying legal fees with other’s donations, encouraging violence.”  @latinaafortrump: “#ThanksDonald for being anti-media &not politically correct. Thanks for not being afraid to bring up the hard questions Donald. We love you!”  @Jagjotkb: “#ThanksDonald for uncovering the silent racists in the world, much appreciated activists everywhere.”  @CorinaRey: “#ThanksDonald for single-handedly dispelling the myth that wealth equals class.”  @Trumpnado2016: “#ThanksDonald Because if you can’t thank yourself for things you had nothing to do with, then who will? Hey look, a squirrel.”  @st__v__n: “#ThanksDonald Apparently, the only person thanking Trump this year is himself. What a delusional, narcissistic, sociopathic, ignorant moron.”  @UckfayRumptay: “Women are being threatened, bullying is up, white supremacists are emboldened and we are no longer a democracy. #ThanksDonald”

@RyanNegri: “If #ThanksDonald doesn’t trend full of hilarious tweets, I’m disappointed in us.”  @BenKissel: “Haha! Nothing like a guy who thanks himself. His inner monologue is the same as mine when I order $30 of Taco Bell. #ThanksDonald”

@nycyonce: “#ThanksDonald for proving that you don’t need any experience or skills to get the job you want, just a lot of money and public influence.”

@man_baby2016: “The level of Donald Trump’s narcissistic behaviour and stupidity has proved to be the story of 2016.”

@MaddieJoel: “#ThanksDonald for making so many people absolutely terrified for their own lives!”  @liqidimond: “#ThanksDonald for giving hope to my toddler, she now knows that tantrums are presidential qualities!

Some of Trump’s supporters also joined the hashtag thanking him for positive change:

@JH_Marston: “Obama had me fooled TWICE #ThanksDonald for not letting that happen again.”

@livenewsfans: “#ThanksDonald for being elected as a president for United States. I believe you will Make America Great Again. @realDonaldTrump”

@Xer06siX: “#ThanksDonald Thanks Donald for saving this country from the morons and corrupt people who brought us to this point to begin with!”

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Politcally, the world has reached a low
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan