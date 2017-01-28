‘Trump pain’ – an avoidable term by US media

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Trump pain’ – an avoidable term by US media

Donald Trump is the US President, so why not give him his 100 days in office before criticising?

Gulf News
 

Even before US President Donald Trump was sworn in as President, it appears that major segments of the US media already took a stand and made up their mind to become pledged critics of Trump.

Of course, journalists can write whatever they want, but should they not also care about the need for ethical, honest and fair journalistic practices? A journalist should remain neutral and not have pre-conceived views. A major section of the US media carried out a vigorous campaign during the presidential election to ensure that Trump would be defeated. They also released several pre-poll opinion surveys prominently indicating that Trump would be decisively defeated. Abusive slogans were coined against Trump to create a sense of hatred amongst the people. All this did not work.

What is particularly shocking is that a section of US media refuses to recognise that Trump has won an election conducted democratically as per the established practices and Americans voted for him. This is an unacceptable stance of the US media.

It is a generally accepted principle and tradition that in all democratic countries when a new party comes to power and a new president takes over, the new team would be allowed 100 to find their feet and work out their plans. During these 100 days, even the worst critics would not be critical and would exercise caution in making adverse observations. Why has the US media not followed this healthy practice in the case of Trump?

It is unfortunate that Donald Trump is being subjected to such a level of scathing criticism even before he would assume office and start functioning. In the process, the media loses more than Donald Trump because they are losing their credibility as an unbiased establishment.

- The reader is a founder trustee of an NGO based in Chennai, India.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Canadian PM tweets “#WelcomeToCanada”
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk