Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump mocked on social media

Twitter users weighed in on Trump’s seeming confusion

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Frederick Douglass came alive on social media after a confusing statement by Trump. The US President kicked off Black History Month with a statement referring to the long-dead abolitionist — who died in 1895 — as “an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.”

His speech also saw Trump name all the black people he knows or knows of, like Housing Secretary Ben Carson, Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Omarosa Manigault.

#TrumpOnBlackHistory - The hashtag started treding due to Trump’s comment that suggested that he might think Frederick Douglass is still alive. It sparked a resurrection of sorts for Douglass on Twitter as users weighed in on Trump’s seeming confusion.

David Reed: “I’m glad to hear that Frederick Douglass is doing well, and getting more and more recognized for whatever it is that he does, or did, or will do in the future. Wait, was he the guy with the peanuts? #trumponblackhistory”

Kristen Cardona: “Wanda K Stallings, remember last year when we posted on Black History month in here? Well I’m thinking we need to move to twitter and educate the US President. #TrumpOnBlackHistory — feeling sad.”

 @NotARaja: “Believe me, I was there the night #FrederickDouglass knocked out Iron Mike Tyson. Yuge upset. Bigly. #TrumpOnBlackHistory”  @AnUncivilPhD: “‘Wanted Martin Luther King at breakfast so he could tell me about his bigly dream. No response. SAD.’ #TrumpOnBlackHistory” 

@pattonoswalt: “ ‘How ‘bout that Rosa Parks? Our night nurse is named Rosa, you know. I talked her into doing weekends free.’ #TrumpOnBlackHistory”  @sjredmond: “Rosa Parks refused to sit at the back of the bus. Good for her. Hell, I wouldn’t even sit at the front of a bus. #TrumpOnBlackHistory”  @kps67: “#TrumpOnBlackHistory Denzel Washington is a good actor, a little overrated. Let’s see him play a white guy.”

@babiecee: “Trump thinking Frederick Douglass is some “amazing” living guy is what happens when you privatise education. #BetsyDeVos #TrumpOnBlackHistory”

@timjacobwise: “#TrumpOnBlackHistory ‘I know more about black history than the blacks...Believe me!’”

#ImpeachAlready - The hashtag urges US to impeach Donald Trump.

@andyjiminlex: “#impeachalready before Donald J Trump’s unintelligent and ill-informed war games kill more children!”

@ThatWomanThing: “#ImpeachTrump #impeachalready #Trumprussia with hashtags like this I suspect it is #Unpresidented, but so is #FascismInAmerica until 2017.”

@CheleJohnson2: “Trump is supposedly attending the National Prayer Breakfast. Don’t you have to have Christian values to be there?”

@Jvirden22: “I did NOT vote for this disrespectful narcissist. #Ignorant #Unstable #ImpeachAlready”

@CheleJohnson2: “Quiet protests are turning violent. Another civil war is starting. Now it’s us versus us instead of us versus them. #resist #impeachalready”

@KimLMathers: “@GOP We just want to go back to being an ordinary democracy where political parties both play by the rules. Too much to ask? #ImpeachAlready”

@oppoTrump: “Although, with everything he says and does, @realDonaldTrump is pretty much destroying himself. #impeachalready”  Royce Lennox: “I’m a Muslim, register me. I’m Mexican, deport me. I’m a African American, imprison me. I am poor, blame me. I am elderly, privatise me. I am a woman, defund me. I am homeless, ignore me. I am disabled, bully me. I am sick, un-insure me. I am indigenous, pollute me. I am a veteran, voucher me. I am an American lie to me.”

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Photographing the arrival of winter
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa