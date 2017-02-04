Mobile
Travel ban shows a bleak future

Though the ban has come under heavy attack, no one seems to be able to stop Trump’s actions

Image Credit: AP
Protesters holds signs at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Gulf News
 

Of the number of commitments that US President Donald Trump had made to the American nation during his election campaign, the strongest commitment he made was that he would impose a travel ban on refugees and immigrants coming into America, particularly from Islamic countries. Now Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and bar visas for travelers from seven Islamic countries. The world is still reeling with this harsh action against innocent people.

Though Pakistan’s name did not figure in the executive order, under reference, one could rightly pre-empt that it could appear in the next executive order that Trump is keenly waiting to ink. Pakistan should be fully prepared to face an upcoming travel ban, particularly after the White House Chief of Staff, without mincing his words, told CBS News that names of countries like Pakistan, Egypt and other countries may be added to the roster of banned countries as they move forward.

The executive order signed by Trump to impose a travel ban initially on seven Muslim countries has come under heavy attack from not only the affected countries, but also from the other civilised nations of the world. Americans, too, continue to vociferously condemn Trump’s executive order imposing a visa ban on Muslim countries. One can vividly see them vent their anger and concern over the critical issue by taking out protest marches in the US capital city and across many other states.

While civilised societies of the world continue to condemn the US government’s travel ban decision and a US federal judge blocked part of Trump’s travel ban, the incumbent US government seems adamant to keep moving ahead.

In this highly inflammable scenario, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s offered to accommodate, in his country, the refugees affected and expected to be affected in the future by the US travel ban. It has indeed come as a breath of fresh air. His courage and magnanimity has been immensely appreciated.

Whatever is happening in the US today is beyond one’s stretch of the imagination. The civilised world in general and the Muslim world in particular are at loss to understand as to how things will shape up under the new US administration in the days and months to come. If this is how the beginning is, God forbid, the end could be even worse.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Islamabad, Pakistan.

