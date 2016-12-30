Top social media trends of 2016

Social media has made its place as a common platform for political statements and global discussions. Hashtag activism was a big part of social media this year as netizens raised and shared awareness about issues like terrorism and climate change. The year 2016 also saw hashtag #BlackLives matter rekindled after two black men Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were fatally shot by white police officers in two separate incidents, one day apart. From #USElections to #Rio2016 here are the top 9 trends that reached most social media users’ timelines.

Chewbacca Mom

Facebook launched its live-streaming service in March and Chewbacca Mom topped the list of Facebook live users. In May this year, Candace Payne, a 37-year-old from Texas, live-streamed herself laughing while wearing a Chewbacca mask. The video broke the record as the most-watched Facebook Live video ever. Payne now has nearly 850,000 followers on social media. She is also looking forward to starting life as a video blogger for American network TLC.

#Election2016

Social media, especially Twitter was very central to the election where much of the back and forth between the two US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton played out. The hashtag dominated all social media channels throughout the year. Presidential debates were streamed on social media during the campaign. On November 7, before the result, Twitter announced that over 1 billion tweets had been sent out by people in the US about the election since the primary debates began.

PokemonGo Nintendo and Niantic’s hit mobile game ‘Pokemon Go’ took the world by storm. The game was released in July 2016 and for a few following months everyone was on the hunt for Pikachu and other fictional creatures in the real world. At many poke stops around the world, crowds playing the game used to gather in parks and on streets to catch rare Pokemon.

Galaxy Note 7 fire

In October this year, technology giant Samsung permanently stopped production of the Galaxy Note 7 less than two months after its release, after many social media users shared videos and pictures of fires and explosions caused by the phone. The issue was traced to ‘faulty’ lithium-ion batteries that were used in the phone.

Terrorism and war

The year saw many terror attacks and were brought to light through social media. People around the world came together in solidarity for attacks in Brussels in Belgium, Istanbul in Turkey, Nice in France, the Pulse night club in Florida, US and the Berlin Christmas market attack. The plight of people in Syria also was highlighted as many shared videos of children injured in the country.

Space matters

The year also saw a lot of videos from space. Astronauts from the International Space Station sent videos about life in space. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)’s spacecraft Juno was a social media star after it ended its nearly five-year journey when it reached Jupiter and entered the orbit on July 4.

#Rio2016

Olympics games in Rio took the top spot on Twitter’s global trend list. Team USA got the most gold medals but social media spotlight was on the colour of the swimming pools at Rio, Brazilian soccer star Neymar doing Jamaican runner Usain Bolt’s famous celebration and swimmer Ryan Lochte’s infamous gas station incident with some fellow US swimmers.

Celebrity deaths

#RIP followed by the name of a celebrity was often seen this year. The year took away from the world many legendary singers - David Bowie, Glenn Frey, record producer for the Beatles, George Martin, Prince and George Michael.

Other famous people who died included noted actors Alan Rickman and Robert Vaughn, author Harper Lee, the first American astronaut to orbit Earth John Glenn.

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali’s death on June 3 was one of the most talked about, on social media.

Brexit

Brexit became a popular term to discuss UK’s exit from the European Union(EU). The separation process was complex and people used social media to campaign before the referendum and to discuss the political and economic changes for the UK and other countries. As a result of a June 2016 referendum, 52 per cent voted to leave the EU. It was also Twitter’s second most popular topic in news and politics in 2016, according to Twitter’s blog.