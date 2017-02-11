Thinking beyond flowers and candies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thinking beyond flowers and candies

‘Valentine’s Day is overshadowed by an emphasis on buying gifts rather than nurturing happy and healthy relationships’

Gulf News
 

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, red seems to be ruling the roost. From little plushy hearts to teddy bears, red roses to gourmet chocolates and candle-lit dinners, we can see Valentine’s Day advertisements everywhere. Love it or hate it, one cannot ignore the phenomenon. Why doesn’t it seem like a Valentine’s Day unless you get a box of chocolates, flowers or jewellery? Are gifts necessary, if love is genuine? I might sound unromantic, but there is more to love than consumerism. Surprises and presents are sweet and nice, but that’s only one of the ways to express love and it doesn’t have to be expensive to be meaningful. Thanks to the increasing trend of gift exchange and social pressure, there is monetary and emotional baggage attached to it.

Not many people recall the legend of Saint Valentine, because the day is overshadowed by an emphasis on buying gifts rather than nurturing happy and healthy relationships. With smartphones, we may be well connected, but people are missing out on real emotional connection. The greatest gift of all is the gift of time and undivided attention. That is something more valuable than anything one could purchase. It creates moments that families and friends will cherish.

It is perfectly alright to pause once a year, celebrate and appreciate the special people in our lives who instil the feel-good factor in us. The occasion also means thinking beyond flowers and candies. What truly matters is sincerity and not lavish presents, as the true spirit of Valentine’s Day is all about focusing on giving quality time to our dear ones, and spreading kindness, compassion and respect to people around us, to make this world a better place.

The reader is a freelance writer based in Abu Dhabi.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

#SavetheWhales say Facebook users
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market meltdown

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market meltdown