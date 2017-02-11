With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, red seems to be ruling the roost. From little plushy hearts to teddy bears, red roses to gourmet chocolates and candle-lit dinners, we can see Valentine’s Day advertisements everywhere. Love it or hate it, one cannot ignore the phenomenon. Why doesn’t it seem like a Valentine’s Day unless you get a box of chocolates, flowers or jewellery? Are gifts necessary, if love is genuine? I might sound unromantic, but there is more to love than consumerism. Surprises and presents are sweet and nice, but that’s only one of the ways to express love and it doesn’t have to be expensive to be meaningful. Thanks to the increasing trend of gift exchange and social pressure, there is monetary and emotional baggage attached to it.

Not many people recall the legend of Saint Valentine, because the day is overshadowed by an emphasis on buying gifts rather than nurturing happy and healthy relationships. With smartphones, we may be well connected, but people are missing out on real emotional connection. The greatest gift of all is the gift of time and undivided attention. That is something more valuable than anything one could purchase. It creates moments that families and friends will cherish.

It is perfectly alright to pause once a year, celebrate and appreciate the special people in our lives who instil the feel-good factor in us. The occasion also means thinking beyond flowers and candies. What truly matters is sincerity and not lavish presents, as the true spirit of Valentine’s Day is all about focusing on giving quality time to our dear ones, and spreading kindness, compassion and respect to people around us, to make this world a better place.

