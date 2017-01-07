The world needs more women politicians

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The world needs more women politicians

‘Women leaders may demonstrate a pragmatic approach centred on compromise, thereby resolving these issues and paving the way to both national and international stability’

Image Credit: Action Press/REX/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/REX/Shutterstock (7548631ba)Lorenz Caffier, Angela MerkelChristian Democratic Union general party conference, Essen, Germany - 06 Dec 2016
Gulf News
 

A good politician needs to be honest, confident, thoughtful, considerate and compassionate. It has been proven that women tend to honour these qualities much more than men. Margaret Thatcher once said: “In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman.” It is no doubt that female politicians can make decisions that are beneficial for others, while doing things to improve the country and fulfil the promises they have made.

Women have a special need and ability to create a world without war and, in certain cases, become better politicians than men by making decisions that benefit the people around them. Having more female political leaders makes our world a better place as they possess attitudes and capabilities that enable humanity to overcome major international and national challenges that have thus far been poorly addressed by male dominated political systems. Women leaders may demonstrate a pragmatic approach centred on compromise, thereby resolving these issues and paving the way to both national and international stability.

There are powerful women leaders all over the world serving effectively in their respective fields and most of them are politicians. Thatcher, Benazir Bhutto, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Dilma Rousseff are examples of strong women that have brought about a change in politics. Let’s talk about Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister. When she came to power in 1979 she transformed Britain. Surely, under her rule, the London, UK became one of the world’s most successful centres for banking and business.

Another strong woman was Bhutto who became Pakistan’s prime minister at the age of 35. She was one of the youngest chief executives in the world. She initiated an anti-corruption campaign, brought electricity to the countryside and built schools all over the country. While making hunger, housing and healthcare her top priorities, she looked forward to continuing to modernise Pakistan.

Another example is Angela Merkel who has served as Germany’s chancellor since 2005. Merkel heads Europe’s most vibrant economy and is widely viewed as the de-facto leader of the European Union. She has been one of the most powerful women in the world.

Lastly, women have from early times developed an instinctive way of simplifying and doing things easier. Smart leadership is about understanding some basic principles for processes. By breaking down what we do when we work or collaborate with others into repeatable and recognisable methods and processes.

Women possess qualities that prove beneficial for the world and are mentally strong enough to become reliable leaders and work side-by-side with men. A politician is not only someone on the front line, but also those who work behind the scenes, hence including more women in politics can help in making this world, our world a better place.

- The reader is a student based in Sharjah.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Margaret Thatcher
follow this tag on MGNMargaret Thatcher
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Benazir Bhutto
follow this tag on MGNBenazir Bhutto

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Margaret Thatcher
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Meryl Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer