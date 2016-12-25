The UK needs contribution

Born and educated in the UK, I’ve worked 40 years in business and have been fortunate enough to travel most of the globe. For very good reasons, I am a proud resident of the UK. The Brexit dust has now settled and it is crystal clear to all the consequences of the same. It’s an unimaginable untangling of 43 years of trade agreements and a lot of hard work - in short, it’s an unmitigated disaster.

The ‘remain’ campaign were right, although they did a poor job trying to explain the ‘leave’ conspiracy. The ‘leave’ campaign misguided the public, as their proposals were mostly found to be false and the majority of the general public voted accordingly based on this misinformation.

Migrants are essential to the efficient working of our country – good migrants that is. My father, among many others, at the time was a migrant from Ireland. He helped build the M1, the M6 and many other infrastructures. He paid taxes and contributed to the economy, put everything in and took nothing out. We need these types of people, what we do not need is unofficial migrants, those that invade our shore or cross illegally by any other means, trying to milk the system and do not want and never will contribute.

We need to police our shores, but we need to do this anyway. Our problems have nothing to do with the European Union. The answer is simple, we need another referendum and fast. No campaigns for or against, we all now know what we know, and we need it now.

