The march of the scientists

When scientists get upset, they respond rationally

When scientists get upset, they respond rationally – Funky placards in hand, fiery speeches on the ready, scientists took to the streets in the US. Professors, doctors and scientists marched in many cities across the country to protests recent government policies that were not just unscientific, they were sometimes anti-science.

Twitter:

@_APloy : “‘We are NOT the ones who politicised science. But now it’s necessary to defend the integrity of facts.’ - @NaomiOreskes #StandUpForScience”

@collinrees: “Scientific facts shouldn’t be political. But defending our right to pursue them is. Thousands out today to do just that. #StandUpForScience”

@LuccheseCrime: “My dad at the #StandUpForScience rally today. #AAASmtg #Boston #ScienceNotSilence”

@botfish: “The earth is not flat, vaccines save lives, man and dinosaurs did not walk the earth together, climate change is real. #standupforscience”

@cybah: “The white coats are here #StandUpForScience #ScienceMarch @universalhub”

@PhysicsWorld: “Protestors gather at the #standupforscience rally in #Boston.”

@mollylanza: “Yes, it’s come to this. #standupforscience today in Copley Sq at noon. #resist @universalhub”

@DanTaber47: “‘Get better at telling stories of how and why your science matters’ - John Holdren echoes huge theme of #AAASmtg #standupforscience”

@SciNetUCS: “Need to change the culture of academia so scientists who engage with society are supported and rewarded. - @JaneLubchenco #standupforscience”

@SciNetUCS: “If science is not able to inform policy decisions, we all lose. @GretchenTG #standupforscience”

Facbeook

Rasigan Maharajh: Interesting to see what is happening as part of this year’s annual meeting of the AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) in Boston.

Sephiria XIII: “Alternative facts are √-1” [imaginary] “π is all the irrationality I need!”

Got perplexed with these pretty stellar signs? They are written by some of the smartest people on the planet. Hundreds of scientists rallied in Boston to #StandUpforScience, demanding Trump administration recognise climate change. Which one is your favorite?

Starr Cash: “The climate doesn’t care about who believes what. Failure to plan is going to cost more than doing things right in the first place.”

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

