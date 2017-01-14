Mobile
The call to confront food waste

‘It’s time to set and fully embrace the ambition for zero food wastage’

Gulf News
 

I think a lot of UAE residents are feeling refreshed to start the year with the announcement about the project to tackle food waste for the Year of Giving. The UAE is making ground breaking moves and this great initiative will get people to think more about the food they throw away. We must be all united against food waste from farm to fork. It’s time to set and fully embrace the ambition for zero food wastage.

We live in a world of diminishing resources, but growing appetites. The call to confront food waste is everywhere. With millions across the globe struggling to have enough to eat, tonnes of food is being tossed in the garbage. Food waste is increasingly being seen as a serious environmental and economic issue. Despite many positive signs around the world that the standard of living is improving, joblessness, homelessness and food security remain a sad reality for those most vulnerable around us. We may experience agony when we see a small child, an old woman or man crying out of hunger and then see a wealthy person beside them throwing food. It is an appropriate time to reflect on one of the world’s most terrible contradictions: hunger and food waste.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shown zeal and motive to solve this problem by mobilising the food industry’s supply chain, from producers and commercial sellers to consumers for this essential action. We are all consumers and we are all a part of the problem, which means that we are also part of the solution.

We believe that small actions can lead to big change and there is the potential to unlock a triple win, as this progress will be better for the industry, better for the environment and better for our community. Along with reducing our landfill costs substantially, we become a much better environmental steward. Lastly, we’re providing a lot of nourishing food to the Food Bank, which feeds thousands of hungry neighbours and helps us to move towards a more sustainable society. The compassion and generosity of the UAE Rulers as well as the donors and volunteers will bring joy to the hearts of many.

- The reader is a business owner living in Dubai.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
