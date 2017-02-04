Mobile
The art of give a compliment

Giving a compliment not only benefits the receiver, but also the person giving it

Gulf News
 

During a children’s party, along with many other games, I organised my favourite party game called the complimenting game. The game is about complimenting a person named in a chit. Every child’s name was called, starting from the youngest to the oldest. I love this game because it brings a genuine smile on faces. It makes people internally happy while complimenting others. But complimenting not only benefits the person being complimented, but also the one who is complimenting. It also has enormous physiological, emotional and mental benefits.

The more grownup the person is, the more difficult they find it to identify things they appreciate about others and to give a compliment. Very rarely have I seen older people complimenting others for honesty, compassion, the care they did, for being a true friend, commitments, helping them in doing something, teaching something new, a healthy work/life balance, a special bond in family, being dependable, reliable, loyal, open-minded, consistent, efficient, innovative, creative, humorous, fun-loving or adventurous. The list goes on, but grownups get stuck.

Core values are deep inside us and they define us. Complimenting, recognising and appreciating them strengthens these values. When you meet someone, try to make a note of one good thing you like about them. Mention to them that you appreciate them for those things. Appreciate a child and give them compliments for core values and not only inborn things like looks and style. Encourage children to give constructive compliments.

We cannot change anyone, but we influence everyone we interact with in any way. Let’s make a positive difference in someone’s life by giving a compliment to them. Complimenting is an art, which can be developed by practising it genuinely. It not only benefits the person being complimented, but enhances the mental and physical health of person giving the compliment.

- The reader is an author based in Dubai.

Dubai
