Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Survive through difficult situations!

‘Take notice when your mind keeps distracting you with thoughts that are mainly negative and you feel that you cannot work cheerfully’

Gulf News
 

The current state of a business often affects the mindfulness of employees that negatively resulted to being physically present, but mentally absent. They lose their sense of joy and cheerfulness while doing their tasks, experiencing depression from what had happened and fear for the future. The ambiguity of the future brings no clear picture of what might happen with their career. The mind moves from one thought to another with no sense of time, the consciousness will make life miserable and meaningless and that not only affects the employees, but the whole workplace operations, even friends and family affairs.

When you notice your mind keeps distracting you with thoughts that are mainly negative and you feel that you cannot work cheerfully, take a deep breath and come back to the present, feel the environment, feel the office temperature and the sounds around you. Feel where you are sitting, look at the equipment on your desk, focus on every little detail that will bring you to the present, the time will eventually move slower and slower without realising your emotion will transform into something positive.

You cannot change the current economic situation of your place, it is out of your control, but you can choose how you react to it and how to survive through difficult situations.

— The reader is a Bahraini human resource development lecturer based in Manama, Bahrain.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Is motherhood bad for a woman’s career?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party