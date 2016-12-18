The current state of a business often affects the mindfulness of employees that negatively resulted to being physically present, but mentally absent. They lose their sense of joy and cheerfulness while doing their tasks, experiencing depression from what had happened and fear for the future. The ambiguity of the future brings no clear picture of what might happen with their career. The mind moves from one thought to another with no sense of time, the consciousness will make life miserable and meaningless and that not only affects the employees, but the whole workplace operations, even friends and family affairs.

When you notice your mind keeps distracting you with thoughts that are mainly negative and you feel that you cannot work cheerfully, take a deep breath and come back to the present, feel the environment, feel the office temperature and the sounds around you. Feel where you are sitting, look at the equipment on your desk, focus on every little detail that will bring you to the present, the time will eventually move slower and slower without realising your emotion will transform into something positive.

You cannot change the current economic situation of your place, it is out of your control, but you can choose how you react to it and how to survive through difficult situations.

— The reader is a Bahraini human resource development lecturer based in Manama, Bahrain.