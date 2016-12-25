Stop making excuses and help India

I have been following the views of Gulf News readers on India’s demonetisation as this is a hot topic with great interest (‘Letters to the editor: We don’t want cashless!’, Gulf News, December 19). I fully agree with Mr Sam Bay, who wrote that India does not need a cashless economy. However, we certainly need less cash in the economy.

People are in the habit of stacking money for no reason in their homes, which must come back into circulation immediately. I don’t know whether to cry or laugh when Mr Govind Agr responded to Bay saying that during the Congress’ regime, nobody had to suffer. Who is that nobody? Agr is confused between honest-rich and corrupt-rich. To become rich is not a crime if you earn honestly and pay your taxes. Then Mr Muneeb Zargar replied. In 48 months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed India’s economy? Is it possible? Does Zargar understand what the economy of a country means? Mr Dawood Shaikh believed that the Chennai Cyclone in India proves that demonetisation won’t work. When a cyclone comes it does not take away money or credit cards, but all essential commodities. You cannot get food and medicines even if you have money. It is the Indian Army who helps them and rescues those who suffer – not cash or credit cards.

Our country was robbed by corrupt and crooks for many decades, mostly by politicians from all parties. Everybody knows this, but nobody was doing anything. Modi has taken a very big risk by taking this tough decision and it is evident from ground level reports that the common man has accepted it with a great heart to suffer for a few months.

We need to grow above our political affiliations and be true nationals. I am a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their anti-corruption activities, but I am surprised to see Arvind Kejriwal opposing this.

The decision has been taken and implemented. The results are coming out with the billions in black money coming out every day. I had never heard this kind of thing happening in my life. Let us stand behind our government because our prime minister is honest and sincere.

- The reader is a business advisor based in Dubai.