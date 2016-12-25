Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Stop making excuses and help India

‘We need to grow above our political affiliations and be true nationals’

Gulf News
 

I have been following the views of Gulf News readers on India’s demonetisation as this is a hot topic with great interest (‘Letters to the editor: We don’t want cashless!’, Gulf News, December 19). I fully agree with Mr Sam Bay, who wrote that India does not need a cashless economy. However, we certainly need less cash in the economy.

People are in the habit of stacking money for no reason in their homes, which must come back into circulation immediately. I don’t know whether to cry or laugh when Mr Govind Agr responded to Bay saying that during the Congress’ regime, nobody had to suffer. Who is that nobody? Agr is confused between honest-rich and corrupt-rich. To become rich is not a crime if you earn honestly and pay your taxes. Then Mr Muneeb Zargar replied. In 48 months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed India’s economy? Is it possible? Does Zargar understand what the economy of a country means? Mr Dawood Shaikh believed that the Chennai Cyclone in India proves that demonetisation won’t work. When a cyclone comes it does not take away money or credit cards, but all essential commodities. You cannot get food and medicines even if you have money. It is the Indian Army who helps them and rescues those who suffer – not cash or credit cards.

Our country was robbed by corrupt and crooks for many decades, mostly by politicians from all parties. Everybody knows this, but nobody was doing anything. Modi has taken a very big risk by taking this tough decision and it is evident from ground level reports that the common man has accepted it with a great heart to suffer for a few months.

We need to grow above our political affiliations and be true nationals. I am a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their anti-corruption activities, but I am surprised to see Arvind Kejriwal opposing this.

The decision has been taken and implemented. The results are coming out with the billions in black money coming out every day. I had never heard this kind of thing happening in my life. Let us stand behind our government because our prime minister is honest and sincere.

- The reader is a business advisor based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

George Michael’s death met with disbelief
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees