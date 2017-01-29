Social Media Trend Report: Trump ban

Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’: US President Donald Trump’s issued an executive order on Friday, January 27 banning refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries. Even as a federal judge blocked part of the executive order, ruling that travellers who have already landed in the US with valid visas should not be sent back to their home countries, chaos ensued at airports across the US. Using #NoBanNoWall, #NoMuslimBan and #resist, social media users expressed their outrage and documented the events throughout Sunday.

Shaun King: Today has been, without a doubt, one of the most despicably inhumane days in my lifetime as an American citizen. Grievously inhumane.

This day will go down in history as a deeply unethical, unnecessary, unconstitutional day of pain and chaos caused solely by Donald Trump. Anyone who has not spoken out against it will be forever stained by it.

Greg Conrad: We can’t forget that this isn’t just the work of Donald Trump. He is being supported by all those he has put in power as well including [Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President] Steve Bannon. And all the elected leaders that have either stood behind him in these atrocious acts or have kept their mouths shut and let him run with it. Donald Trump has no ideological backing but the scariest part is that a lot of his cabinet and GOP leadership does and will not stop.

Amy Rouby: I am outraged! I am disgusted. I am shocked that this could even happen in this country. I believed in our system of government but that system has broken down. I thank God that the judge ordered a stay of this atrocious policy but I’m appalled that it was ever written, and worse, enforced.

Melanie Molyneaux: I’m so sickened and embarrassed by this. My own father is for banning Muslims. We had a very heated argument about this tonight. I may not even speak to my dad anymore because of his hate towards Muslims. I was a daddy’s girl so this hurts me so much but right is right and if I have to cut family members off to advocate for human decency, then so be it. By the way, I’m an Army vet...He has NEVER served.

@OmarSuleiman504: URGENT: Everyone in Dallas head to the airport now. More people detained here than any other airport. Please...

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>URGENT: Everyone in Dallas head to the airport now. More people detained here than any other airport. Please... <a href=”https://t.co/QZB9IV8ik0”>https://t.co/QZB9IV8ik0</a></p>— Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) <a href=”https://twitter.com/omarsuleiman504/status/825480805749243905”>January 28, 2017</a></blockquote>

@tparsi: I want to repeat: Green card holders were handcuffed, their social media was reviewed, and they were asked their views on Trump #MuslimBan

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I want to repeat: Green card holders were handcuffed, their social media was reviewed, and they were asked their views on Trump<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MuslimBan?src=hash”>#MuslimBan</a></p>— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/tparsi/status/825405243567513600”>January 28, 2017</a></blockquote>

@quiversarrow: that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan #Muslimswelcome

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country <a href=”https://twitter.com/hankgreen”>@hankgreen</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBanNoWall?src=hash”>#NoBanNoWall</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MuslimBan?src=hash”>#MuslimBan</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Muslimswelcome?src=hash”>#Muslimswelcome</a> <a href=”https://t.co/hdOPRQGBNA”>pic.twitter.com/hdOPRQGBNA</a></p>— Jamie (@quiversarrow) <a href=”https://twitter.com/quiversarrow/status/825579822046797824”>January 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

@MaketheRoadAct: Fed court halted deportation of ppl caught in #MuslimBan for now. We got some refugees released. Dont sit on laurels, rally 2pm #NoBanNoWall

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Fed court halted deportation of ppl caught in <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MuslimBan?src=hash”>#MuslimBan</a> for now. We got some refugees released. Dont sit on laurels, rally 2pm <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBanNoWall?src=hash”>#NoBanNoWall</a> <a href=”https://t.co/QQ3cbyvvP5”>pic.twitter.com/QQ3cbyvvP5</a></p>— Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MaketheRoadAct/status/825564547251568640”>January 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

@aptly_engineerd: First SFO detainee from Iran has just been released! Protestors overjoyed! #NoBanNoWall #letlawyersin

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>First SFO detainee from Iran has just been released! Protestors overjoyed! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBanNoWall?src=hash”>#NoBanNoWall</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/letlawyersin?src=hash”>#letlawyersin</a> <a href=”https://t.co/BFonBBSJOn”>pic.twitter.com/BFonBBSJOn</a></p>— Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) <a href=”https://twitter.com/aptly_engineerd/status/825567361797197824”>January 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

@SenWarren: We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here’s what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBanNoWall?src=hash”>#NoBanNoWall</a> <a href=”https://t.co/XqeS9Iy14e”>pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e</a></p>— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/825524792958803972”>January 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

@HarmReduxSF: So honored to have protested today at SFO [San Francisco International Airport]. #nomuslimban #NoBanNoWall #SFOprotest

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>So honored to have protested today at SFO. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/nomuslimban?src=hash”>#nomuslimban</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBanNoWall?src=hash”>#NoBanNoWall</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFOprotest?src=hash”>#SFOprotest</a> <a href=”https://t.co/BvzZ4cGjph”>pic.twitter.com/BvzZ4cGjph</a></p>— HarmRedux (@HarmReduxSF) <a href=”https://twitter.com/HarmReduxSF/status/825610498624196608”>January 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor