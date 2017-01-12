Mobile
Save the bees

The bee population has drastically declined recently

The Bumblebee is now on the endangered species list for the first time in a “race against extinction,” the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Tuesday. This is an ecological disaster, since seven types of bees are now listed on the federal endangered species list as of October 2016.

The bee population has drastically declined recently, mainly thanks to human activity like habitat destruction and pesticide use. Lack of genetic diversity is making the bees even more vulnerable.

A recent Greenpeace report states: “Undoubtedly, the most nutritious and interesting crops in our diet (including key fruits and vegetables) would be badly affected by a decline in insect pollinators. The decline in bees not only harms food growth, but is detrimental to the entire ecosystem. Pollen serves to feed a variety of species that survive off of pollen transportation. Without bees, this entire cycle will be disrupted, stunting plant growth — and ultimately, the entire food chain.

#SaveTheBees - Many people are concerned by the reports and agree that the endangerment of bees is a huge wake-up call for the world.

Kelly O’Grady: “My bee garden is gonna be big this year! #savethebees Save the world.”

Rosalee Wolfe: “Please do whatever you can to save the bees... plant something for the bees. Flowers, veggies, herbs. Let clover take over part of your yard!”

Robin Wolf: “Plant lots of flowers. Throw wild flower seed every where. The Black and Yellow Bumble Bee is becoming extinct. At 79% loss. Not good. Save the Bees! No more Bees- No more us!”

Nick Adams: “Seems trivial to many, but those that understand, this is serious, another nail in the coffin for MOTHER EARTH - life-support systems are failing! WARNING!”

@GreenpeaceAT: “Neonicotinoids are greater risk for various animals than previously accepted. #savethebees”  @GraceDemers: “Bees are an endangered species now & that’s pretty awful. #savethebees”  @blkbootbrwnhair: “Bumble bees are endangered and you still want to tell me climate change isn’t real? #savethebees #republicannonsense”  @Snarky_Mark: “Sign our petition #SaveTheBees #Bees #Endangered #animals #AnimalRights #insects #Pesticides.”

 @BeesBeezine: “Bees and other pollinators are essential for many crops but are in decline due to pesticides, loss of habitat and disease. #savethebees”  @TeachBuzzLearn: “Y’all... if the bees die, we die. Stop before you spray. Buy organic. Use green alternatives. We need bees. #savethebees”  @Pennyf30: “I knew this day would happen eventually but didn’t know it would be this soon. #savethebees”

@MasonSully27: “Let’s make a change... before it’s too late. #SaveTheBees”

