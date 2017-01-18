RespectWomen says social media

On Staurday, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paused his concert mid-way in Karachi to rescue a woman in the audience who was being harassed. He was performing at the Karachi Eat 2017 event. Aslam took the stage after 1am and half way through it, he noticed a crowd reportedly harassing a woman in the front row. He walked up to the edge of the stage and said: “Have you never seen a girl before?”.

Many reacted on social media with hashtag #RespectWomen trending.

Here are some of the reactions:

Adeel Jehan Zeb: “Pakistani Muslim singer Atif Aslam “rescues” woman from being harassed at concert. Admonishes and reprimands the attackers by asking if they have ever spoken/seen a girl before, tells the attackers your mother or sister could also be in the audience, and then gets his crew to help remove her from the situation. The crowd starts chanting “Atif, Atif” and he then continues with his concert after stopping everything to ensure that his concerts are a safe space and that women should be respected. #AtifAslamConcert #AtifAslam #PakistaniDudesForTheWin #RespectAndHonorWomen” Sagar Kumar Nahak: “He is a Pakistani, he is a Muslim, he is man, but he gets offended by harassing of a woman!

It’s not abt place, religion, gender, power, money or society it’s abt mentality... #respectwomen”

Hamna Zubair: “On #AtifAslam, #KarachiEat2017, and the lies we tell ourselves: In Pakistan, ‘empowerment’ is an empty husk of a word. This is what we have to admit to ourselves: empowerment is only palatable to us if its terms are sanctioned and dictated by men and male-led power structures and institutions. Empowerment is only tolerated if it contains within it a mechanism or loophole that preserves male privilege and male entitlement.

This is why we praise one-off, ad-hoc interventions to ‘save’ women, like Atif Aslam’s moment at that concert, and scorn universal measures to protect women, like ‘family-only policies, laws against domestic violence and more that apply to all citizens equally.

The former validates our age-old sexist notion that benevolent male guardianship is the only valid way for a woman to move through the world. The former acts on us from above, relying on familial, tribal and class affiliations to protect us. In this way, we ensure ‘empowerment’ is doled out by men and their implicitly appointed front men (or front women) only to those who they deem most deserving, or those who ‘stay in line.’

It’s easy to see why patriarchy prefers this empowerment: both the means to deliver it (education, marriage, employment) and the praise that accrues upon its delivery (“hero!” “good husband!” “progressive employer!”) belong to men...”

The hashtag also trended across the world with people talking about the need to understand women’s rights.

Raazesh Gorkha Bhandari : “We live in a society that teaches women to be careful not to get raped instead of teaching men not to rape... girls are not toys, they are not for entertainment... they have equal rights to live and enjoy. So the only time men don’t see them as entertainment is when the girl is his mother, wife or sister. Don’t teach women how to dress, teach men how to #RespectWomen.” Shaikh Aaquib: “I think many women in nowadays are foolish to pretend that they are equal to men, but they forgot the fact that they are far superior and always have been. Whatever we give a women, she’ll make greater. If we give her a house, she’ll give us a home. If we give her groceries, she’ll give us a meal. If we give her a smile, she’ll give us her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her. #RespectWomen”