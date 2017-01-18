Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

#RespectWomen says social media

Hashtag trends after Atif Aslam’s Karachi Eat concert

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

On Staurday, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paused his concert mid-way in Karachi to rescue a woman in the audience who was being harassed. He was performing at the Karachi Eat 2017 event. Aslam took the stage after 1am and half way through it, he noticed a crowd reportedly harassing a woman in the front row. He walked up to the edge of the stage and said: “Have you never seen a girl before?”.

Many reacted on social media with hashtag #RespectWomen trending.

Here are some of the reactions:

Adeel Jehan Zeb: “Pakistani Muslim singer Atif Aslam “rescues” woman from being harassed at concert. Admonishes and reprimands the attackers by asking if they have ever spoken/seen a girl before, tells the attackers your mother or sister could also be in the audience, and then gets his crew to help remove her from the situation. The crowd starts chanting “Atif, Atif” and he then continues with his concert after stopping everything to ensure that his concerts are a safe space and that women should be respected. #AtifAslamConcert #AtifAslam #PakistaniDudesForTheWin #RespectAndHonorWomen”  Sagar Kumar Nahak: “He is a Pakistani, he is a Muslim, he is man, but he gets offended by harassing of a woman!

It’s not abt place, religion, gender, power, money or society it’s abt mentality... #respectwomen”

Hamna Zubair: “On #AtifAslam, #KarachiEat2017, and the lies we tell ourselves: In Pakistan, ‘empowerment’ is an empty husk of a word. This is what we have to admit to ourselves: empowerment is only palatable to us if its terms are sanctioned and dictated by men and male-led power structures and institutions. Empowerment is only tolerated if it contains within it a mechanism or loophole that preserves male privilege and male entitlement.

This is why we praise one-off, ad-hoc interventions to ‘save’ women, like Atif Aslam’s moment at that concert, and scorn universal measures to protect women, like ‘family-only policies, laws against domestic violence and more that apply to all citizens equally.

The former validates our age-old sexist notion that benevolent male guardianship is the only valid way for a woman to move through the world. The former acts on us from above, relying on familial, tribal and class affiliations to protect us. In this way, we ensure ‘empowerment’ is doled out by men and their implicitly appointed front men (or front women) only to those who they deem most deserving, or those who ‘stay in line.’

It’s easy to see why patriarchy prefers this empowerment: both the means to deliver it (education, marriage, employment) and the praise that accrues upon its delivery (“hero!” “good husband!” “progressive employer!”) belong to men...”

The hashtag also trended across the world with people talking about the need to understand women’s rights.

Raazesh Gorkha Bhandari : “We live in a society that teaches women to be careful not to get raped instead of teaching men not to rape... girls are not toys, they are not for entertainment... they have equal rights to live and enjoy. So the only time men don’t see them as entertainment is when the girl is his mother, wife or sister. Don’t teach women how to dress, teach men how to #RespectWomen.”  Shaikh Aaquib: “I think many women in nowadays are foolish to pretend that they are equal to men, but they forgot the fact that they are far superior and always have been. Whatever we give a women, she’ll make greater. If we give her a house, she’ll give us a home. If we give her groceries, she’ll give us a meal. If we give her a smile, she’ll give us her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her. #RespectWomen”

More from Your View

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Is automation beneficial or harmful?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access