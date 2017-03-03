Readers' snaps: Capturing an invisible force

Dubai

Sandstorms swirl into the frame of your photograph. Date palm trees bend backward. When the wind whistles through, people are compelled to take notice.

We asked our reader photographers to capture ‘Wind’ as the Facebook Picture Competition theme in February.

Although an invisible force, the wind can throw up details that provide a striking drama to photographs. Cotton Coulson, a contributing photographer to National Geographic Traveler, says in his blog that elements of the weather, like wind and rain, add texture and dimension to pictures.

But the key, when clicking a picture, is patience.

He writes: “One of the most difficult skills to learn when taking photos is patience, especially when knowing you’ve just made a great shot. One’s natural tendency is to pack up the camera and tripod and move on to the next situation. This is true when photographing both people and landscapes. Try to force yourself to stay in the moment to capture any unexpected moments that might arise.”

Our reader photographers took a shot at making the wind their photographic subject in February.

The photography competition was opened up to our Facebook readers, and they selected the top four winners, by liking the picture that they found best captured the theme. Here, we present the winners.

First Place

Nirmal Prasad captured his colleagues facing the challenge of windswept hair on a blustery day, at a hotel in Dubai.

His photograph was declared the winner, with 921 votes on Facebook.

Second Place

An eerie scene caught Edwin C Mendoza’s attention in Sweihan, Abu Dhabi. He said: ‘This was during a heavy sandstorm, one morning, in Sweihan. The blurry and windy effect of the moment made me take this shot, with the two men passing by at the perfect time.’

His photograph received 662 likes on Facebook.

Third Place

Jose Rey Paz captured this image at Abu Dhabi Corniche. He said: ‘I took a low angle shot of birds flying by, against the wind, towards an area where some people were feeding them. This picture was taken on my Canon 7D.’

His image received 605 likes on Facebook.

Fourth Place

Megna Rajagopal took this photograph in Al Qusais, Dubai. She said: ‘To me, photography is the art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.’

Her photograph received 597 likes on Facebook.

Honourable Mention

Although Nawaz Sharif’s picture did not qualify for the competition as it did not capture the theme ‘wind’, it received 816 likes on Facebook. He took this image of a labourer resting at a beach in Sharjah.