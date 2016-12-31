Politcally, the world has reached a low

Humanity will be welcoming the New Year with little hope and less optimism due to the current crisis in many parts of the world. What makes the forecast look gloomy is the stunning victory of US President-elect Donald Trump. Having a villain in the most powerful office on Earth is a clear sign there is something wrong with humanity.

It is a wakeup call for reflection on why humanity has lost its sense of humanity and adopted extremism. The world has yet to recognise this ailment except when it manifests its ugliness in the Muslim community. The entire religion is blamed without analysing the root causes. When it appears within other groups, however, its enormity is downplayed. That is why groups like white supremacists are referred to as ultra-right wings and people like Trump are rising to power without notice.

With the future looking filled with doom and gloom, hope is something we should never lose no matter how awful and depressing things are. I believe everything comes for a reason. Instead of losing our minds and assuming the worse, we should try to turn lemons into lemonade. We should use this opportunity for reflection on how we could regain our humanity once again and heal ourselves from the disease of extremism, which has affected all humans. Extremism can affect all humanity. While the news is always depressing and killing has become rampant, there is still hope out there. Humanity has the potential of goodness. The majority of people have goodness in them. Extremists don’t represent us all.

When darkness covers the sky, when all that there is seems to be nothing, but darkness, the sun comes to the rescue by bringing life back to Earth and winning over darkness. No matter how bad the situation might be, we should never give up hope. We should always look at the cup as half full. We should put our hands together to have the sunshine again – to have the forces of goodness prevail, common sense returns.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Toronto, Canada.