Politcally, the world has reached a low

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Politcally, the world has reached a low

‘We should use this opportunity for reflection on how we could regain our humanity once again and heal ourselves from the disease of extremism’

Gulf News
 

Humanity will be welcoming the New Year with little hope and less optimism due to the current crisis in many parts of the world. What makes the forecast look gloomy is the stunning victory of US President-elect Donald Trump. Having a villain in the most powerful office on Earth is a clear sign there is something wrong with humanity.

It is a wakeup call for reflection on why humanity has lost its sense of humanity and adopted extremism. The world has yet to recognise this ailment except when it manifests its ugliness in the Muslim community. The entire religion is blamed without analysing the root causes. When it appears within other groups, however, its enormity is downplayed. That is why groups like white supremacists are referred to as ultra-right wings and people like Trump are rising to power without notice.

With the future looking filled with doom and gloom, hope is something we should never lose no matter how awful and depressing things are. I believe everything comes for a reason. Instead of losing our minds and assuming the worse, we should try to turn lemons into lemonade. We should use this opportunity for reflection on how we could regain our humanity once again and heal ourselves from the disease of extremism, which has affected all humans. Extremism can affect all humanity. While the news is always depressing and killing has become rampant, there is still hope out there. Humanity has the potential of goodness. The majority of people have goodness in them. Extremists don’t represent us all.

When darkness covers the sky, when all that there is seems to be nothing, but darkness, the sun comes to the rescue by bringing life back to Earth and winning over darkness. No matter how bad the situation might be, we should never give up hope. We should always look at the cup as half full. We should put our hands together to have the sunshine again – to have the forces of goodness prevail, common sense returns.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Toronto, Canada.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

For every child
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays