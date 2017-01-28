Playing our part in healthcare

Today, in India, as across the world, the practice of medicine has been clouded by an atmosphere of distrust between the practitioners and patients. Profits and business today dominate what was once a sacred and noble profession. We see this often, unfortunately, from our own experiences.

So in the business that is medicine, what can we, as consumers, do to avoid getting the short end of the stick? Health emergencies can strike anybody at any time. Arming yourselves in advance with knowledge will go a long way in helping us get better and timely treatment, with a lot less stress and suspicion from all parties involved.

You have a smartphone, so use it. Not just to keep track of the bad things that doctors do, but also to keep your body healthy. Use social media to stay up to date with advancements in the fields of nutrition, exercise and hygiene practices. Maintaining the health of your body and mind is your responsibility – not your doctor’s.

Medical practice is more art than science. The ability to correctly diagnose and optimally treat a patient depends on the ability of the patient to communicate his problems, as well as the skill and experience of the doctor. At times it’s just plain luck! A doctor is not God, so no one should completely surrender themselves to the doctor and wait for them to fix all their problems. They also shouldn’t distrust their every move. Both are equally detrimental.

A good doctor should be like a teacher... eager to teach. A good patient should be as a receptive student. There should be room for discussion. A proactive and involved approach to health matters helps keep the attending staff alert and attentive, too!

Good health is very important to accomplish every little task we undertake. It’s time we play a greater role in its upkeep and maintenance. Stay healthy, stay fit and stay informed!

- The reader is a student based in Sharjah.