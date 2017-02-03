Photographing the arrival of winter

Atop Jebel Harim, which translates to ‘the mountain of women’, Ansari M. Joshi captured this photograph. He sa

As temperatures dipped across the UAE in the last quarter of 2016, our reader photographers captured the change in weather through their cameras.

The lowest temperature recorded last year was nine degrees Celsius in the mountainous region of Damsa, according to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.

We asked our reader photographers to capture ‘Desert Winter’ as the competition theme in January.

While early morning fog disrupted flight schedules in Dubai, readers saw a picture opportunity in the dense fog rolling over skyscrapers. Others sent in photographs from their excursions to the beach, mountains and sand dunes across the country and beyond.

The photography competition was opened up to our Facebook readers, and they selected the top five winners, by liking the picture that they found best captured the theme. Here, we present the top five winners.

Editor’s note: If you would like to participate, log on to Gulf News’ Facebook page and send in your submission for February’s Facebook Reader Picture Competition.

FIRST PLACE

Arfath Panissery took this photograph of birds flying into a red sunset at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Facebook reader Ali Bainsbridge commented on the image: “Fantastic picture.” Another reader, Bint E Shehwar, wrote: “Nature shows the Creator’s beautiful work. Thank you for clicking!”

Panissery’s picture won the competition, with 1,042 votes on Facebook.

SECOND PLACE

Avinash John’s photograph is from Dubai Marina. He said: “I live in Abu Dhabi, but woke up at 3.30am to drive down to Dubai for this photograph. I felt the drive was dangerous, because there was dense fog on the roads. But I’ve been waiting for a long time to click a picture of a moment like this.”

His picture garnered 893 likes on Facebook and landed him in second place.

THIRD PLACE

Atop Jebel Harim, which translates to ‘the mountain of women’, Ansari M. Joshi captured this photograph. He said: “I took this picture during a trip to the mountains in Musandam, Oman. The fog abruptly filled the Hajar mountain range and the setting sun made the view surreal. I thought I should take a picture before the fog lifted, and it’s a picture I treasure from the visit.”

His picture received 725 likes on Facebook.

FOURTH PLACE

Wazeem Othman said he captured a photographer who was on a “frame hunt”, in the desert off Hameem, Abu Dhabi.

His photograph garnered 642 likes on Facebook.

FIFTH PLACE

From Dubai Creek Harbour, Jithesh Sundar captured this image. He said: “This is Dubai in all its glory – I wanted to capture the sunset behind the city’s skyscrapers.”

His picture received 625 votes on Facebook.