Meryl Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes

Awards season begins… The Golden Globes is the first major red carpet event for awards season, and this year’s ceremony became a top trend on social media, with users commenting on the award-winning films ‘Moonlight’ and ‘La La Land’. Above all, however, it was Meryl Streep’s speech after receiving her Cecil B. DeMille award that grabbed headlines when she commented on president-elect Donald Trump and the state of American politics.

Facebook

Streep’s speech became a trending topic on Facebook with people sharing both criticism and support. Some felt that Streep’s profession as an actor should not get political, while others believe her voice can be used for a cause.

Donna Oneal: “I still say if it wasn’t for the American people that voted for Donald Trump for president buying the tickets, watching the movies in our homes, then the Hollywood elite wouldn’t have jobs. They play fictitious people on a movie screen and get paid a bucket load of money for being fake. They certainly don’t have regular jobs because they are too good for that yet they demand to have a voice. It’s incredible that the Hollywood elite expect Donald Trump and all that voted for him to bow down and expect us to give them what they demand.”

Delaine Eastin: “Thank you, Meryl Streep for calling out Trump for mocking the disabled and giving permission others to be evil.”

Dustin Whipple: “I had respect for Meryl Street until tonight… Trump wasn’t making fun of the disabled reporter. He uses the same exact mannerisms when he mocks various opponents. I don’t even like Trump all that much, but I find it funny just how full of hate these self-righteous leftists are who preach tolerance and acceptance in one hand, but shame and slander anyone who doesn’t hold the same views as them on the other.”

Lisa Gammill: “I personally think that actors/celebs need to keep their opinions to themselves because they have so much influence on young people today that the ones that are mean and say mean things can really do some damage.”

Adam Marcus: “This is why I’m so proud to be part of the community that makes entertainment. Our unofficial leader and coolest person ever, Meryl Streep, just used humour and language and most importantly, empathy, to throw down the gauntlet to the dumpster fire that’s been elected president.”

R.B. Kiernan: “People with empathy would not have voted for a man who mocks the disabled, maligns Gold Star families, insists a judge’s ethnicity prevents him from doing his job, and brags about assaulting women… Thank you, Meryl Streep.”

Max du Perez: “I know Meryl Streep is ‘only an actor’, but she’s a very powerful presence. This is an exceptional, moving speech by probably one of the greatest actors of our time.”

Denis Todorovic: “Give Meryl Streep a Lifetime Achievement Award and instead of talking about herself and her tremendous career, she’ll deliver an incredibly powerful, moving, and poignant speech on the state of the world we’re currently living in and shut down Donald Trump without a single mention of his name! Too amazing, what a woman!”

David Itchkawtiz: “I am disgusted by Hollywood and the actors who feel the need to use their power, yes their power, as our society puts them on a pedestal, to spew untruths… [Actors] are not fact-checkers or journalists. They are paid to entertain.”

Twitter

On Twitter, the hashtags #GoldenGlobes and #MerylStreep became the top trends.

@randelisgreat: “If you are upset someone made a speech about being nonviolent and emphatic, you might need to take a look at yourself. #MerylStreep”

@cimmino_a: “Amused by Trumpers who voted for a celebrity entertainer saying #MerylStreep should stay out of politics ‘cause she’s a celebrity entertainer.”

@jmehough: “’Celebrities shouldn’t talk about politics…’ say people who voted for a reality TV star to be their president.”

@sshswhite: “#MerylStreep, if you were sincere and not just political, you would call out Hillary for calling people deplorable. Respect isn’t just for one party!”

@Gilluis: “#MerylStreep at the #GoldenGlobes… a truth-teller, brave soul, and this is how an artist uses empathy.”