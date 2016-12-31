Mobile
Matter of fact

Matter of fact

Gulf News
 

Gulf News wrongly reported/published the following:

The date for the Monte Carlo Circus as “march 18, 2107” instead of “March 18, 2017” in the sentence: “Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until march 18, 2107.” It was part of the page 30 listings, “What’s on in the UAE”, tabloid! section, December 28.

The information that the Iris Yas Island’s New Year’s Eve dinner with live entertainers and DJs is for Dh499 for a four-course set menu. In fact, prices for walk-ins after midnight start at Dh500, not inclusive of food, and packages inclusive of food start at Dh850 per person. It was part of the page 14 report, “It’s going to be lit: Best NYE parties”, tabloid! section, December 28.

We apologise for the errors and any inconvenience they may have caused.

Gulf News is committed to being fair.

If there is an error in the newspaper, we will correct it promptly and fully.

If you come across any factual errors, mistakes or inaccuracies, please let us know at readers@gulfnews.com

