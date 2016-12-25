Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Make new memories this Christmas

‘There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves on these occasions’

Gulf News
 

I think the importance of celebrating Christmas when you are away from home is just as important as celebrating with family. We can’t stop living our lives because we are away from our near and dear ones and we also need to keep in mind how being away during these special occasions can hurt emotionally.

In my first Christmas season in the UAE, I didn’t realise just how sentimental I was. As Christmas approached, I started to feel a deep sadness to not be with the people I love, partaking in the traditions. Two days before Christmas, I really wanted to have that turkey dinner with the homemade pies, the usual laughs with family watching the same Christmas movies every year. I had no idea what to do this year or who to do it with. I ended up sulking on Christmas Day, as I didn’t have work that day. From that moment onwards, I wasn’t going to let that happen again. There are festivities happening, other people in this city looking for people to spend Christmas with. It can be an opportunity to make new traditions, see new things and make new friends.

There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves on these occasions. We need to embrace the situations we are in and make the best out of them. Do we really want to remember these moments only as the time we were away from home? It could be the time you had the tradition of Christmas picnics with the people we have been fortunate enough to meet. We need to ask ourselves, what kind of memories do we want to make during this period of our life?

If you don’t have any plans for today and you’re feeling down, reach out to your friends. What if you’re not the only one without something to do? In the spirit of Christmas, gather your friends to make new and joyful memories.

- The reader is a teacher based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

George Michael’s death met with disbelief
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees