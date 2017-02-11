Mobile
Make driving a pleasant experience for everyone on the road

‘People have the basic responsibility to use your smartphone only on Bluetooth’

Gulf News
 

Careful driving is not only about following the rules, but also about being responsible. The UAE has taken so many steps over the years to inculcate careful driving practices. We have some of the best roads in the world, so some people seek out an adrenaline rush by pushing the pedal a little harder. Most definitely, people can get the swanky cars that they have dreamt of all their lives — here, those dreams can turn into reality — but with that power, they need to listen to the warnings associated with it, to drive carefully.

People have the basic responsibility of indicating while changing lanes, but there also comes a new set of rules when using a smartphone in a vehicle — for instance, making sure you use it only through a Bluetooth or hands-free device. Motorists need to control the unnecessary urge to check social media while driving. Forget about replying to a text message. The Facebook ‘like’ you wanted to give your friend’s photograph can wait. One needs to understand that driving is a process that requires complete attention.

A second of distraction, and the consequences can be disastrous, not only for you, but for other road users as well. Our actions can put others in grave danger, because if someone thinks it’s alright to reply to a text message while behind the wheel, it might lead to an unpleasant experience for someone else, in a moment. I have seen so many cars swerving because of a person behind the wheel with a phone in one hand. I feel scared because of someone else’s irresponsible behaviour. My family or someone else’s family can get into trouble.

Driving, for some people, can be a passion or it can be relaxing. When one gets the feeling of being in control while being responsible, it is a source of happiness. Long drives with your favourite music in the background can be therapeutic sometimes, as it can be quite relaxing. However, it’s imperative we make the experience pleasant for everyone on the road.

- The reader is a homemaker based in Dubai.

