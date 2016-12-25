Make a difference in food wastage

I have written several letters and community reports on food wastage, but again and again, whenever I see so much leftover food thrown into the waste bins, this topic disturbs me even more. A few days ago during my regular walk I happened to see large quantity of food in a waste bin beside a restaurant. A restaurant staff told me that as per the hotel’s policy, they have to dispose the leftover food. Some norms and practices set by us show the way we approach humanity. We need to realise that there are people who struggle for survival and we are throwing out good food. Simply because of our careless attitude, they are become unaccounted for and humanity is seen as their least priority.

The reality is that one in seven people go to sleep hungry every night, according to the World Food Programme (WFP), while a great deal of food items are wasted. It seems to be parties and gatherings are the occasions that prompt dumping extra food in the bin. There are more than a billion hungry people living in the world today. Wasted food can easily end hunger of those living in Africa and the rest of the world. The sad part is that educated and economically-developed countries make no sincere effort to control the waste.

Are we preparing excess food every day? How do we manage excessive food in our kitchen? Are we doing enough to feed those who are really in need? These questions are to be asked of ourselves, as individual habits basically point to common sense and understanding the value of preserving basic needs.

Food is one of the basic requirements for survival and should be given its due importance and respect. Perhaps developed nations should set examples for others by saving food and effectively controlling wastage. Being an individual, think how much each one of us can contribute.

— The reader is an Indian quality manager based in Muscat, Oman.