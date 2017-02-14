Mobile
#LockHimUp trends on social media

Michael Flynn has resigned as national security adviser over his contact with Russian officials before US President Donald Trump took office.

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned on Monday night in the midst of a raging controversy about his contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office, a White House official said.

#LockHimUp - Here is why the hashtag is trending on Facebook and Twitter.

Diane B. Doumit: “At a Trump campaign rally, pizzagate guy Mike Flynn incited the crowd to chant ‘Lock Her Up!’ about Hillary. And then, Flynn said this: ‘If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today...’, Oops!. #LockHimUp #LockFlynnUp #EspionageTreasonTrump” 

Elizabeth Spurlock Lambert: “Oh for god’s sake. Just resign, already. Most corrupt White House since Nixon. #treason #lockhimup”

Rylan Chanell Rosario: “Michael Flynn is stepping down! Who is next? The issue I have with this administration is they knew he was dirty prior to his appointment. Making America great again, hah! we look like a joke around the world.”

Graham Miller: “I assume Republicans will soon be leading mass-chants of “lock him up,” given how seriously they take accusations about Hillary, whereas Flynn is definitely guilty. By the way, Trump uses the flashlight on his un-secured phone to read classified national security documents, probably a much greater security risk than Hillary’s email server, so...lock him up too? C’mon Republicans, time to show you have integrity.”

Francisco Colom: “Now the campaign headline “lock her up” used against Hillary makes perfect sense for a real reason,

“Lock them all up”... starting with the head of this snake, congress has no excuse not to investigate the Trump/Russia connection. Trump has to have known, probably ordered this call, plus what else is there that keeps Trump defending Putin/Russia.”

More from Your View

