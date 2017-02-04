Living in a virtual world

We’ve mastered the skill of masking our emotions to such an extent that the world will fail to recognise us for who we really are. If we ever try to become our true selves, we are so used to wearing our mask that we often forget what it feels like to live a normal human life. These days, the most important thing for a ‘regular’ person, is their status and how they are perceived. You can take it in two different senses. One is our social media reputation. This remains to be our biggest concern for many. We are so driven by this fantasy that we often forget what humans are meant to do. Status, in its other form, revolves around money. We crave luxury. We always want to have that screaming-rich look. We humans of today are ready to selflessly sacrifice anything to attain the perfect status.

On Mother’s Day, everyone is busy getting the perfect selfie with their mothers and wishing their mothers, who are probably miles away, via Instagram. The most ridiculous part is that the mothers aren’t going to receive your virtual affection. Hearing your voice would probably have been the greatest gift you could give her.

These are minute things that you will notice every day when you scroll past your newsfeed. But, will we stop reacting to such posts the next time we see them? Absolutely not, because we need to keep up the status. The villain is status. I would like to hear the thoughts of other readers on this topic. Perhaps we can do so by showing how we are great human beings in the real world. Do something nice for someone without posting it on the internet. Although we are one month into the New Year, it is never too late to start. So, why don’t we start with a good and practical act?

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.